Discover Culinary Wonders with Oceania Riviera Down Under

Luxury cruising reaches new heights as Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, introduces its beloved 1,250-guest ship, Oceania Riviera, to the enchanting waters of Australia and New Zealand for the first time. Prepare for an unparalleled journey where gourmet dining, immersive cultural experiences, and breathtaking landscapes converge to create the ultimate voyage of discovery.

A Culinary Voyage Like No Other

Oceania Riviera is more than a ship; it is a floating epicurean paradise. As the only Oceania Cruises vessel in the region designed to offer exclusive, food-focused itineraries, Oceania Riviera presents guests with an opportunity to indulge in the finest local flavours and culinary traditions. Through an expansive selection of small-group shore excursions, food lovers can explore Australia and New Zealand from a gastronomic perspective—from bustling local markets and picturesque rice fields to world-class seafood havens and lush truffle farms. Whether savouring Australia’s renowned seafood or indulging in New Zealand’s celebrated lamb, every meal is a journey in itself.

In addition to local market tours, Oceania Riviera’s chef-led Culinary Discovery Tours™ provide travellers with unique experiences such as visiting farms, fisheries, and gourmet restaurants. Guests can even join local fishermen at sea or learn the secrets behind the region’s exceptional winemaking traditions.

Explore the Hidden Gems and Iconic Destinations of the South Pacific

Oceania Cruises has crafted an extraordinary lineup of voyages for Oceania Riviera’s debut season in Australia and New Zealand. From November 2025 to March 2026, guests can embark on meticulously curated itineraries ranging from 14 to 35 days. Each itinerary blends iconic must-see cities such as Sydney, Auckland, and Melbourne with hidden gems like the pristine shores of Mystery Island in Vanuatu, the historic charm of Dunedin in New Zealand, and the wildlife-rich sanctuary of Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

A Ship Designed for Foodies, by Foodies

Oceania Riviera is renowned for its focus on culinary excellence. A standout feature is The Culinary Center, the only hands-on cooking school at sea, where guests can participate in expertly led classes inspired by regional flavours. One of the newest additions for this season is "Down Under Abundance," a hands-on class dedicated to showcasing the richness of Australia and New Zealand’s ingredients. From fresh seafood to vibrant native herbs, this immersive experience allows guests to cook with, and learn about, the region’s finest produce.

Dining aboard Oceania Riviera is an event in itself, with an array of gourmet restaurants available to guests at no additional cost, each offering a distinct and refined culinary experience:

Toscana – Authentic Italian cuisine prepared with the finest seasonal ingredients.

– Authentic Italian cuisine prepared with the finest seasonal ingredients. Polo Grill – A classic steakhouse offering the finest cuts in an elegant setting.

– A classic steakhouse offering the finest cuts in an elegant setting. Jacques – A French bistro curated by legendary chef Jacques Pépin.

– A French bistro curated by legendary chef Jacques Pépin. Red Ginger – A modern take on pan-Asian gastronomy.

– A modern take on pan-Asian gastronomy. The Grand Dining Room – Where refined dishes are presented in a luxurious setting.

– Where refined dishes are presented in a luxurious setting. Terrace Cafe – Open-air dining featuring a destination-themed Chef’s Market Dinner.

– Open-air dining featuring a destination-themed Chef’s Market Dinner. Waves Grill – A casual and relaxed option for al fresco dining.

– A casual and relaxed option for al fresco dining. Horizons – The perfect spot to enjoy decadent high tea with stunning 180-degree views.

Beyond the culinary delights, Oceania Riviera offers an array of enrichment activities, including the Artist Loft, where guests can channel their creativity, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre for those seeking an active lifestyle at sea. For the ultimate indulgence, the Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center provides a full range of rejuvenating treatments.

Extend the Journey with Pre- and Post-Cruise Land Programmes

To maximise the experience, Oceania Cruises offers exclusive pre- and post-cruise land programmes. These curated extensions allow guests to dive deeper into the region’s wonders. Options include:

Great Barrier Island Adventure (Auckland, New Zealand): Embark on chartered fishing excursions, gaze at the star-filled night sky, and explore the vibrant city of Auckland.

Embark on chartered fishing excursions, gaze at the star-filled night sky, and explore the vibrant city of Auckland. Scenic Journey to the Blue Mountains (Sydney, Australia): Soak in breathtaking landscapes and join a National Park Ranger-led hike featuring Dreamtime stories from Australia’s Aboriginal people.

Unmissable 2026 Australia & New Zealand Voyages

Oceania Cruises has designed a diverse range of itineraries to suit every traveller’s appetite for adventure:

Komodos & Kangaroos: 22 days from Singapore to Sydney visiting Surabaya, Bali, Lombok, Komodo, Waingapu Sumba, Perth, Busselton, Albany, Penneshaw (Kangaroo Island), Adelaide, Melbourne and Burnie. Departs November 18 November 2025.

South Pacific Archipelagos: 19 days from Sydney to Papeete visiting Noumea, Mystery Island, Lautoka, Suva, Nuku'alofa, Vava’u, Apia, Pago Pago, Rarotonga, Bora Bora, Huahine and Moorea. Departs 10 December 2025.

Azure Atolls to Auckland: 18 days from Papeete to Auckland visiting Moorea, Huahine, Bora Bora, Rarotonga, Alofi, Pago Pago, Apia, Suva, Nuku'alofa and Bay of Islands. Departs 6 January 2026.

Maori Heritage Route: 14 days from Auckland to Sydney visiting Rotorua, Napier, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hobart and Melbourne. Departs 25 January 2026.

Outback to Verdant Bali: 14 days from Sydney to Bali visiting Brisbane, Whitsunday Island, Cairns, Cooktown, Darwin, Komodo and Bali. Departs 8 February 2026.

Melanesian Marvels: 21 days from Bali to Sydney visiting Komodo, Kupang (West Timor), Darwin, Port Moresby, Alotau, Honiara, Luganville (Espiritu Santo), Port Vila, Lautoka, Suva and Noumea. Departs 22 February 2026.

Kiwi & Coral Seascapes: 21 days from Auckland to Singapore visiting Bay of Islands, Sydney, Townsville, Cairns, Darwin, Komodo and Bali. Departs 30 March 2026.

