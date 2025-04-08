Thailand to delay debate on casino bill as opposition mounts

Protesters rally against the casino and entertainment complex bill outside Government House on March 27. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand will delay a parliamentary debate on a bill seeking to legalise casinos as opposition mounts against the controversial proposal touted by the government as a way to attract investment and bolster tourism.

Parliament will not take up the so-called integrated entertainment business bill on Wednesday as previously announced.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Tuesday the government’s priority is to deal with the crisis stemming from the US decision to slap a 36% tariff on Thai products and the aftermath of the deadly quake which hit Bangkok last month.

The bill, endorsed by the cabinet last month, proposes that casinos be housed within the integrated entertainment complexes, where they can take up no more than 10% of the premises. The bill also mooted stringent entry requirements for Thai citizens, including proof that they have 50 million baht in bank deposits, to tackle gambling addiction among the locals.

While Ms Paetongtarn’s administration pushed for the passage of the bill this year, it has been criticised by the opposition and numerous civil and religious groups fighting gambling addiction among Thais, saying casinos will largely benefit big businesses and foreign companies. They also alleged that the bill was being rushed without much public debate.

“We will not withdraw it but we will continue to listen to all opinions,” Ms Paetongtarn said after a meeting with the leaders of political parties in her coalition. The bill may be presented to the parliament in its next session, she said.

The premier said critics of the bill have chosen to focus only on casinos, even as the entertainment complexes will offer leisure avenues for everyone including children. She also dismissed speculation that casinos will spring up across the country, saying they would be housed only in approved resorts.

“We will continue to communicate so that people will have a better understanding,” Ms Paetongtarn said.

Finance Ministry officials have previously said each entertainment complex will attract investment of about 100 billion baht and generate a total of 20,000 jobs. They have estimated that foreign tourists spending will go up 40% more per trip, driving the growth of an industry that employs one in every five Thais and accounts for about 13% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

Galaxy Entertainment Group and MGM Resorts International are said to be studying potential opportunities in Thailand as a hedge against uncertain prospects in Macau. Las Vegas Sands has also said it would be interested in expanding to Thailand, while Melco Resorts & Entertainment recently opened an office in Bangkok.

Thailand has long weighed legalising casinos to galvanise its economy, and with recent efforts taking shape from 2022. The nation is already the only country in Asia allowing legal access to cannabis, and in January legalised same-sex marriage that’s expected to encourage more LGBTQ couples to travel to the country for their weddings.

The government may initially grant casino licenses in popular tourist destinations, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, according to local media reports. Entertainment complexes would be operated by Thai-registered companies with a paid-up capital of at least 10 billion baht. A license for 30 years will cost 5 billion baht on the first year and 1 billion baht for each remaining year.