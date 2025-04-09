Fashion brand set to launch Phuket estate

Listen to this article

An artist's rendition of Etro Residences Phuket, which features only eight units for sale.

Etro, the Italian luxury fashion house, is set to launch its first branded residence in Thailand, which is its second development model of this type worldwide.

With only eight units, the project in Phuket targets high-end international buyers and brand loyalists, reflecting growing interest in ultra-luxury, limited-edition residences in this resort destination.

Fabrizio Cardinali, chief executive of Etro, said the brand wanted to take a second step in the luxury residence world after completing its first project in Istanbul.

"We evaluated several proposals to expand our presence in that direction. The credibility of our partners and the beauty of the project and its surroundings strongly influenced our decision," said Mr Cardinali.

Phuket's presence in the luxury tourism market also confirmed the right opportunity for the brand, he said.

"Etro is a multifaceted brand. It began as a textile production company, and many of our prints are inspired by nature, with our iconic paisley being the most prominent," said Mr Cardinali.

Etro Residences Phuket will feature only eight units, ranging in size from 220 to 420 square metres. Located on the second and third floors of two beachfront buildings, the residences are scheduled to launch in December 2025.

The project is part of the Gardens of Eden luxury beachfront residential complex. Developed by the Phuket-based developer Amal Group of Companies, Gardens of Eden spans 73 rai along Layan Beach, with an investment of US$315 million or around 11 billion baht.

"As demand for luxury residences continues to expand, we're seeing a growing interest not only in hotel-branded homes but also in those affiliated with fashion labels," said Yana Chuvalova, director of sales and marketing at Amal Group of Companies.

She said Etro Residences Phuket will be the island's first fashion-branded residential project, blending high fashion with luxury real estate in a destination known for its natural beauty and growing appeal among global buyers.

The interiors will feature Etro Home Interiors, an eclectic collection inspired by global cultures, travel and art, mirroring the brand's vibrant aesthetic that harmonises with Phuket's lush landscapes, tropical waters, and bright, colourful flowers.

Unit prices for typical units at Gardens of Eden range from €1-3 million, with penthouses priced at €4 million. Prices for Etro Residences Phuket are available upon request, said Mrs Chuvalova.

According to property consultancy Savills, branded residences generally command a 35% premium over comparable non-branded properties.