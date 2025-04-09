Thailand plans soft loans for those affected by US tariffs

The government is planning soft loans worth 5 billion baht (US$145 million) for firms exporting to the United States and importers of US goods, a deputy finance minister said on Wednesday, as the government tries to mitigate the impact of US tariffs.
There will also be measures to support the agricultural sector and others affected by the tariffs, Julapun Amornvivat told parliament.
Thailand was slapped with a 36% reciprocal tariff, relatively high for Asian countries, with only Cambodia and Vietnam receiving larger reciprocal tariffs. The country's trade surplus with the US totalled $45 billion last year.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's administration has sought talks with the US to seek relief and ways to narrow a nearly $46 billion trade surplus with Washington.
Thailand has offered to step up imports of energy, agriculture products and aircraft, as well as reducing import taxes.