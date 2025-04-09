Emergency warning TV channel considered

Listen to this article

People affected by a powerful earthquake gather at Benchakitti Park in Klong Toey district, Bangkok on the night of March 28. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is looking at ways to integrate an emergency warning system with a digital TV network.

The regulator is also studying the feasibility of designating a new digital TV Channel 1 specifically for disaster warnings and updates.

The promotion of an early warning system on TV is aimed at supporting the development of a disaster warning system via mobile phones, known as a cell broadcasting system (CBS).

Since the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, almost every government has promised to launch a CBS. The March 28 earthquake led to renewed calls for the system and questions about why it is still not in place.

According to an initial technical survey, the NBTC said a trial of the early warning system on digital TV broadcasting networks known as multiplexers (MUX) can be conducted on the networks of the Thai army-owned TV stations and the Thai PBS network.

The role of an MUX is to aggregate digital TV programmes for licence holders and transmit such programmes to viewers. The MUX networks of the army and TPBS cover roughly 88% of all terrestrial TV viewers.

The new push follows a meeting held on April 4 involving various agencies responsible for disaster warnings. They include the Minisytry of Digital Economy and Society, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Public Relations Department, digital TV operators, Royal Thai Army TV stations and TPBS.

Pirongrong Ramasoota, the NBTC commissioner responsible for TV broadcasting, said an early warning system via digital TV could distribute images and audio data in a wide area.

The system can warn the entire country simultaneously or target specific areas, she said. The public can receive early warning messages immediately while watching digital TV programmes.

The NBTC has held discussions with relevant agencies about an early warning system since the end of 2024. The army previously contacted the NBTC to test and develop the system, then conducted initial tests in a closed system.

The NBTC in September last year decided to allow the army station to use a broadcasting frequency to test airing disaster warnings on Channel 1.

However, the trial has yet to begin, as the signing of a memorandum of understanding among all related agencies has not been completed.