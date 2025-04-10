Siriraj, OSS3O mark milestone in personalised devices

Several personalised medical solutions developed through the collaboration.

Siriraj Hospital has teamed up with OSS3O Co to launch a point-of-care (PoC) manufacturing system for personalised medical devices through the integration of 3D printing, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technology developed and installed in the hospital.

The PoC manufacturing concept refers to producing therapies directly at the location where patients receive treatment.

The partnership helps Thailand transform medical advancements into real-world applications, said Assoc Prof Thongchai Suwonsichon, director of the Program Management Unit for Competitiveness (PMUC).

PMUC was founded by the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council.

The collaboration recently resulted in the first successful surgery using a patient-specific device produced by the system, demonstrating both its safety and clinical effectiveness.

Prof Thongchai said the collaboration was established under a memorandum of understanding signed in 2024, leading to the formation of OSS3O Co, a joint venture between the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University and Meticuly, a leader in the production of personalised titanium bone implants.

The initiative is supported by research funding from PMUC, a national agency promoting technological and innovation development.

The personalised 3D printing centre for the project is backed by facility support from the Golden Jubilee Medical Center, Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University.

With an investment of roughly 60 million baht, the project aims to develop a cutting-edge manufacturing system at hospitals for personalised medical devices. The goal is to provide treatment to more than 1,000 patients per year.

Prof Thongchai said this development not only raises the standard of healthcare in Thailand, but also sets a new global benchmark in the field of personalised medical technology.

Factory in a Box

Asst Prof Dr Chedtha Puncreobutr, chief technology officer of Meticuly Co and OSS3O project lead, said OSS3O was established to support patients at Siriraj Hospital who require personalised bone implants, such as titanium hip sockets, custom titanium orbital floor plates, wrist and elbow joint replacements, bone tumour reconstructions and custom surgical instruments.

This marks a significant milestone, making Siriraj Hospital the first in the world to install a PoC manufacturing system using a factory-in-a-box model, meaning a modular titanium bone implant production unit developed under an advanced modular system concept.

Dr Chedtha said the system integrates AI and automation technologies to shrink what would traditionally be a large-scale implant manufacturing facility into the size of a single shipping container -- essentially placing an entire factory in one compact unit.

This innovation enables installation within the hospital, near operating rooms, and is designed to work in real time with surgical teams, significantly enhancing both the speed and precision of producing patient-specific medical devices directly at the point of care.

Assoc Prof Dr Teera Kolladarungkri, director of the Golden Jubilee Medical Center, Mahidol University, said the PoC manufacturing system includes an integrated clean-room manufacturing environment, a medical-grade metal 3D printer for titanium implants, a polymer 3D printer for surgical guides and anatomical models.

It also includes an automated production control system, production management software and a digital platform for surgeon collaboration, featuring virtual reality and AI-assisted implant design tailored to each patient's unique anatomy.

It also integrates with the hospital's IT systems and includes a robust quality control system for medical device manufacturing.

This compact and advanced system enables rapid turnaround from design evaluation to final production, significantly reducing treatment wait times, enhancing surgical planning efficiency and improving patient experience.

"It represents a true breakthrough in the way personalised medical devices are produced -- bringing the factory to the patient," said Dr Teera.