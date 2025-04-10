Final phase of sugar tax gets underway

Listen to this article

A shopper evaluates cold drinks on display at a convenience store in Bangkok. The Excise Department recently announced a rise in the sugar tax based on sugar content, representing the final phase of the tax, effective as of April 1. (Photo: Patipat Janthong)

Beverage manufacturers and producers of sweetened products that fail to reformulate their recipes to reduce sugar content will face higher excise taxes, following the implementation of the final phase of the sugar tax by the Excise Department, says the Finance Ministry.

According to a ministry source who requested anonymity, the Excise Department announced an increase in the sugar tax based on sugar content, beginning Phase 4, which is the final phase. This phase took effect on April 1, following the end of Phase 3 on March 31.

As a result, beverage manufacturers or producers of sweetened products are expected to reformulate their recipes to reduce sugar content, or else they face higher excise tax rates.

The source said this tax hike is not a new tax, but part of a scheduled progressive increase every two years, starting from 2017.

The goal is to encourage manufacturers to reduce the sugar content in their products to promote public health and reduce risks of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and other illnesses.

This year, for beverages containing 10-14 grammes of sugar per litre, the excise tax increases from 3 baht to 5 baht. Drinks with 6 grammes or less of sugar per litre are exempt from the tax, the same as in Phase 3.

Under Phase 4, for drinks with sugar content between 6–8 g per litre, the tax rises from 0.3 baht to 1 baht/litre, while sugar content between 8–10 g per litre has the levy rise from 1 baht to 3 baht/litre.

For beverages containing sugar content between 14-18 g per litre, as well as those with 18 g or more, the tax remains unchanged at 5 baht per litre.

The Excise Department assessed this round of the sugar tax increase is unlikely to significantly raise the prices of sweetened beverages or soft drinks to the point of burdening consumers.

This is because manufacturers have gradually adapted by reducing sugar content or switching to artificial sweeteners or other sugar substitutes mixed with natural sugar, which are considered less harmful to health.

According to statistics from 2018 to 2023, sweetened beverage manufacturers adjusted their formulas by reducing sugar to fall into lower tax brackets.

For instance, the number of beverages containing 6 g of sugar or less, which are exempt from the tax, increased from 90 products in 2018 to 4,736 products in 2023.

Similarly, the number of beverages with 6-8 g of sugar, which are subject to a lower tax, rose from 758 products in 2018 to 2,900 products in 2023.

In contrast, the number of high-tax beverages, such as those with sugar content exceeding 14 g, declined from 819 products in 2018 to none currently.

Likewise, beverages with 10-14 g of sugar dropped significantly from 2,993 products in 2018 to 524 products in 2023.