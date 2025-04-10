Asean won't retaliate to Trump tariffs

Officials pose for a photograph next to the Asean logo during the Asean Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR — Southeast Asian countries are pressing for dialogue with the United States on trade tariffs and will not impose retaliatory measures, economic ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) stated on Thursday.

Before a 90-day pause was announced by US President Donald Trump on the implementation of US tariffs, six of nine Southeast Asian countries targeted by the US administration were slapped with much bigger-than-expected tariffs of between 32% and 49%.

By comparison, the level for the European Union (EU) was 20%, Japan's was 24% and India's 27%.

"We express our common intention to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns. Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship," the Southeast Asian economic ministers said in a statement, which expressed concern about the tariffs and their impact.

Following a meeting on Thursday, the ministers said they reaffirmed their support for a predictable, fair, and rules-based multilateral trading system.

The special meeting was chaired by Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz. Malaysia holds the rotating chair of Asean.

The 10-member regional bloc is collectively the world's fifth-biggest economy. Its members, including Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, are heavily reliant on exports as a driver of growth.

Manufacturing powerhouse Vietnam was hit with a 46% tariff on exports to the United States while neighbouring Cambodia -- a major producer of low-cost clothing for big Western brands -- was slapped with a 49% duty.

The other Asean members hit with hefty tariffs are Laos (48%), Myanmar (44%), Thailand (36%) and Indonesia (32%).

Malaysia, Southeast Asia's third-largest economy, was hit with a lower tariff of 24%.

Brunei also faces a 24% tariff, while the Philippines was hit with 17% and Singapore 10%.