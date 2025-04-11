Tie-up showcasing immersive attraction

Celebrating 75 years of Peanuts, the immersive attraction is set to tour Central shopping malls across Thailand throughout the year.

Playmondo, a family entertainment centre, has partnered with Peanuts and Central Pattana Group to introduce a Peanuts-themed indoor amusement park at Central's shopping malls across Thailand.

Hansa Kraikosol, chief executive of Playmondo Group, said Snoopy Bouncy Adventure by Playmondo is designed to welcome fans of all ages to the world of Peanuts, led by Snoopy and his friends.

The highlights include the Doghouse Bounce Zone, featuring a giant inflatable house with a large slide; the Peanuts School Bus Bounce Zone, inspired by the iconic yellow school bus from the Peanuts stories; the Soaring Balloon Woodstock Zone, where visitors can join Woodstock, Snoopy's loyal friend, on a sky-high adventure in a giant inflatable balloon.

Moreover, fans can shop from more than 100 limited edition Peanut collectibles and capture unforgettable moments with life-sized character displays, she said.

The first successful launch of this amusement park took place at Central Plaza Bangna in March, followed by other locations including Central Westville from March 31 to April 15, Central Westgate from April 17-30, Central Phuket from May 3 to June 3, Central Ayutthaya from June 9-24, Central Korat from June 26 to July 10, Central Sri Racha from July 24 to Aug 6, Central Chaengwattana from Aug 9-24 and continuing across Thailand throughout the year.

For those looking to enjoy the Snoopy Bouncy Adventure by Playmondo, various ticket options are available.

The Express Bouncy Fun ticket offers 30 minutes of playtime for 220 baht (for ages 3-18) and 230 baht for other visitors. For a full hour of fun, the Snoopy Explorer Pass is available at 320/350 baht. The Ultimate Peanuts Pass offers maximum fun along with exclusive collectibles, priced at 420/450 baht.