SET showing more signs of stability

The Stock Exchange of Thailand continued to decline in March, but the fall was much smaller than in the first two months of the year.

The SET index started March at 1,203.72 points before ending the month at 1,158.09, declining 45.63 points or 3.8%.

The key drag on the market was fear related to the trade war ratcheted up by US President Donald Trump. In early March, Trump announced immediate 10% tariffs for Canada, Mexico and China. This heightened global market fears, including in the US.

In Thailand, political conflict heated up with a no-confidence debate taking place in late March. Although there were no big changes for the coalition parties, we observed some inner conflicts.

On March 28, a massive earthquake centred in Myanmar shook Bangkok. Confidence was dented, especially in the fragile property market, and negative sentiment affected the tourism industry as well.

The SET closed down 1.5% on the last day of trading in March. Average daily turnover plummeted 26% from the month before to 38.1 billion baht.

On April 2, Trump announced tariff rates for more than 80 countries that shocked the world. The highest rate was 49%, while a 10% base was announced for all countries.

Thailand faces a 36% tariff rate for all goods imported by the US, much higher than most economists predicted and exceeding the rates applied to many other countries.

The new tariff rates triggered a revived trade war, slated to start from April 9 for all countries. Dozens of affected countries formed negotiating teams and began making approaches to Washington, but progress appeared difficult.

Beijing quickly countered by slapping a 34% tariff on products from the US, matching the initial 34% tariff charged on imports from China to the US. Trump subsequently increased the tariff on China to 104%, further dampening investment sentiment.

Then investors sighed in relief on April 9 after Trump announced a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs for all countries except for China.

All assets remain down heavily, especially global stock markets and oil prices, and the trade war is stoking fears of economic recession worldwide.

Thailand is in the queue for negotiations, but if the tariff rate stands at 36%, the country's GDP growth could be reduced to around 1.5% this year as exports account for 80% of GDP and the US represents 18% of total export value.

Furthermore, the recent earthquake could further depress GDP as some tourists already cancelled trips to Thailand.

APRIL STOCK PICKS

Our current investment theme focuses on stocks with solid fundamentals, domestic-focused businesses and a good near-term outlook. We picked the trading firm Berli Jucker (BJC), the mall developer Central Pattana (CPN), the home improvement retailer HomePro (HMPRO) and Siam City Cement (SCCC).