Govt urges China to ease durian curbs

A durian vendor awaits customers at Si Mum Mueang market in Pathum Thani. Bangkok Post file photo

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met Chinese diplomats to discuss easing durian export restrictions ahead of the upcoming fruit season.

Chinese diplomats included Wu Zhiwu, minister of the Chinese Embassy, and Zhang Xiaoxiao, charge d'affaires in economic and trade affairs.

Mr Pichai said he urged Chinese authorities to relax stringent chemical residue inspections, particularly for Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) dye, for which random tests are conducted on shipments.

The minister also called for faster customs clearance, additional screening equipment and more staff at checkpoints to handle large volumes of goods during the fruit season.

Mr Wu agreed to forward Thailand's proposals. He also urged Thailand to tighten domestic chemical contamination control to prevent future violations.

Thailand exported about US$3.7 billion worth of durians to China last year, amounting to 833,000 tonnes, or 97.4% of total Thai durian exports.

A report from Department of International Trade Promotion showed Chinese customs in Nanning have opened fast-track lanes for agricultural imports, prioritising fruit, from Asean.

There are measures in place such as extended operating hours, more staff, pre-scheduled inspections and moves to divert Vietnamese transporters to bilateral checkpoints to ease congestion.

Meanwhile, Kunming customs has increased overtime hours, added staff and upgraded lab capacity from three to five BY2 testing rooms, four of which are now running.

These can check up to 400 samples daily. An expansion of traffic lanes -- from two to 12 -- is also anticipated early next year.

To strengthen Thai durian's position in Chinese market, the government is promoting its distinct flavour particularly via digital platforms to reach younger consumers and highlighting Thai durians at international expos.

Campaigns include Thai SELECT durian menus, durian tours and durian buffet in major Chinese shopping centres.