Thai govt urged to reconsider barriers on US imports

US President Donald Trump looks on as he addresses the media on board Air Force One on the way to West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

CHIANG MAI: Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said that he had been in contact with people close to US President Donald Trump to talk about tariff issues between Thailand and the United States.

On Sunday, Thaksin stressed the importance of national unity and strategic preparation to prepare for various "external factors", such as trade wars and tariff barriers.

Amid global economic pressures, domestic cooperation is more crucial than ever, he said. Thais must adopt a forward-looking and constructive approach, he said, noting that national strength begins with unity.

When asked by reporters whether he would speak directly with Mr Trump regarding tariffs, he said he had already spoken to several of Mr Trump’s associates.

Thaksin believes there is room for negotiation and points out the need for Thailand to reconsider unnecessary trade barriers on US imports, particularly those that do not impact domestic industries.

For instance, Thailand's tariffs on US-made luxury motorcycles might be revised since they are a product for a limited group of consumers, he says.

He said that as an adviser to the Asean chair, it is important for Asean to work with the European Union to create a free trade agreement between the two blocs.

He said trade barriers threaten developing nations' economic growth and employment. Asean, as a bloc, must negotiate with advanced economies, he said. He advised Thailand's team to consolidate its domestic stance before starting negotiations with the US.

When asked if he would directly meet Mr Trump, Thaksin said Thai government representatives should talk with him first. However, he said he would join the negotiations if there was a chance for him to do so.

Last week, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said he plans to travel to the US with a Thai delegation to negotiate with the US Trade Representative after Thailand's proposals are finalised.

Areas of discussion include balancing the Thailand-US trade surplus and the removal of some non-tariff barriers for US imports, he said. Thailand's stricter controls when issuing certificates of origin is another focal point, said Mr Pichai, particularly amid trade deficits with China.