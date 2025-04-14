Call for boost in disaster preparedness

The iRAP Robot team at the site of the collapsed building, following the earthquake on March 28.

Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) has continued to support the development and use of innovation to enable the nation to deal with disasters.

"Our ministry plays a key role in utilising science, technology and innovation to effectively address disasters," said Suppamas Issarapakdee, head of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), of which TSRI is an organisation.

Over the past few years, TSRI's National Science, Research and Innovation Fund (NSRF) allocated research and innovation budgets to implement plans covering natural resources and environmental management, disaster management and climate change adaptation.

These include integrated approaches to managing natural hazards.

Sompong Klaynongsruang, president of TSRI, said efforts should be strengthened to deal with disasters, working mindfully and learning from experiences with earthquakes.

From 2020 to 2025, the NSRF budget related to earthquake and early warning systems amounted to nearly 170 million baht out of 500 million baht allocated for natural disasters.

"We must make disaster preparedness plans more robust and ensure clear, measurable outcomes, without causing panic. This will benefit all Thais," said Ms Sompong.

The ministry wants to improve Thailand's preparation for natural disasters, focusing on the development of comprehensive early warning systems for earthquakes, tsunamis, floods and droughts, along with fast and widespread communication and data systems.

The ministry also supports R&D on technologies for disaster management, as well as promoting the use of technology in planning for affected areas.

Another tactic is preparing communities by promoting education and training to equip the public with the knowledge and skills to cope with disasters, she said.

MHESI mobilised teams equipped with advanced robotics and technology to aid disaster victims trapped in the debris of the State Audit Office building, which collapsed on March 28.

The teams deployed included the iRAP Robot team from King Mongkut's University of Technology, North Bangkok and the D-EMPIR V.4 bomb disposal robots from Mahanakorn University of Technology.

These robots were instrumental in search and rescue operations, demonstrating their agility and technological capabilities in crisis situations.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency utilised satellite imagery from the THEOS-2 satellite to assess damage and support disaster response efforts.

According TSRI, the innovations the NSRF supported include InSpectra-01, technology that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately and quickly detect and measure cracks in structures, reducing inspection costs and improving efficiency in assessing structural damage.

Another innovation is a low-cost earthquake vibration sensor technology that can measure vibrations and provide early warnings. This homegrown technology saves hundreds of thousands of baht in import costs, according to the fund.

"We utilise AI to analyse data from social media, allowing us to listen to the public and understand their recommendations," said Ms Sompong.