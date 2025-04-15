B10bn revenue target for foreign film shoots

Listen to this article

(Photo: Tourism Department)

The Tourism Department has raised its target for revenue from foreign film production in Thailand this year to 10 billion baht from 7.5 billion, helped by offers of a 30% cash rebate incentive to lure large productions.

The more ambitious target — a 54% increase from last year’s total of 6.5 billion baht — was decided on after the country attracted a significant amount of productions last year, said Jaturon Phakdeewanit, the director-general of the department.

High-profile shoots include The White Lotus: Season 3, the final episode of which aired on the HBO Max streaming platform last week, as well as Jurassic World Rebirth and Alien: Earth.

Mr Jaturon said these three productions were eligible for a maximum 20% cash rebate, an incentive that ended in 2024. The department raised the incentive amount to 30% this year.

He said The White Lotus invested around 1.2 billion baht filming in Thailand and the department is now auditing for budget reimbursement. Another two films are also in the auditing process.

The success of The White Lotus, which was filmed entirely in Thailand, helped to showcase the country as a tourism destination and a top filming location, based on feedback the department received while attending roadshows in the US and Hong Kong, said Mr Jaturon.

Based on an informal discussions with the production team of the Alien series, the department was informed the team would like to film its next season in Thailand now that the cash rebate incentive has been upgraded, he said.

Mr Jaturon said the department is also asking the government to earmark 850 million baht from the central budget for the cash rebate dedicated to large productions this year, on top of the 350 million baht allocated earlier.

Recent reports indicate China is considering banning Hollywood films in response to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which could impact the film industry.

Revenue from foreign film productions in Thailand totalled 6.5 billion baht last year, with 491 movies choosing Thailand as a filming destination.