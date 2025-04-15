Tourism Department seeks B10bn from foreign film shoots

(Photo: Tourism Department)

The Tourism Department has upgraded the target for foreign film production revenue this year to 10 billion from 7.5 billion, banking on the revised stimulus offering a 30% cash rebate incentive to lure large productions.

Jaturon Phakdeewanit, director-general of the department, said the permanent tourism secretary urged the department to raise its foreign film revenue target after attracting a significant amount of productions last year.

Those include White Lotus: Season 3, the final episode of which aired on the HBO Max streaming platform last week, as well as Jurassic World Rebirth and Alien: Earth.

Mr Jaturon said these three productions were eligible for the maximum 20% cash rebate, the previous incentive that ended in 2024. The Tourism Department raised the incentive amount to 30% this year.

He said the White Lotus series invested around 1.2 billion baht filming in Thailand and the department is auditing for budget reimbursement. Another two films are also in the auditing process.

The success of White Lotus, which was filmed entirely in Thailand, helped to showcase it as a tourism destination and a top filming location, based on feedback the department received while attending roadshows in the US and Hong Kong, said Mr Jaturon.

Based on an informal discussion with the production team of the Alien series, the department was informed the team would like to film its next season in Thailand as the cash rebate incentive was upgraded, he said.

Mr Jaturon said the department is also asking the government to earmark 850 million baht from the central budget for the cash rebate dedicated to large productions this year, on top of the 350 million baht prepared earlier.

Recent reports indicate China is considering banning Hollywood films in response to US President Donald Trump's tariffs, which could hamper the film industry.

Mr Jaturon said the 30% cash rebate incentive will help Thailand attract foreign film productions.

Last year total foreign film revenue tallied 6.5 billion baht, with 491 movies choosing Thailand as a filming destination.