10 labs check food exports to China

Durians are placed in large baskets before being freeze-dried in Songkhla and shipped to China. File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

China has certified 10 laboratories in Thailand to check for Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) dye in fruit exported to China.

Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat said the Agriculture Department sought approval from Chinese authorities to expand Thailand’s certified testing lab capacity for BY2 and cadmium in fresh durians en route to China.

After discussions with China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) on April 10, Beijing has approved seven additional Thai laboratories for BY2 residue testing.

These labs, along with three previously certified, were allowed to begin testing on Monday.

Ms Narumon said this expansion ensures Thailand can meet export demand during the upcoming peak durian season in late April and May.

The certified labs are Central Laboratory branches in Chachoengsao, Chiang Mai, Songkhla, Bangkok and Khon Kaen; Bureau Veritas AQ Lab; Asia Medical and Agricultural Laboratory and Research Centre; Intertek Testing Services; Overseas Merchandise Inspection; and ALS Laboratory Group.