Agency eager to double tally of 'Tong Chom' markets

Listen to this article

Mr Goranij, left, says the department expects Tong Chom markets to generate 2.2 billion baht this year.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) plans to double the number of high-potential "Tong Chom" markets from 50 to 100 by 2026, anticipating they will generate 2.2 billion baht this year.

Goranij Nonejuie, deputy director-general of the DIT, said "must-see" Tong Chom markets are designed to create income for local communities by providing them with a space to sell products, highlighting the unique characteristics of each community.

He said the highlights of these markets are local products, including handicrafts, woven items, agricultural goods and local foods.

Fifty high-potential markets were identified as "magnets" for both sales and tourism, including Luang Pu Thuat Market in Ayutthaya, Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market in Bangkok, Wat Takien Market in Nonthaburi, Takua Pa Walking Street in Phangnga, Tha Kha Market in Samut Songkhram, Rim Yom Market in Sukhothai, Chiang Khan Market in Loei and Bang Namphueng Floating Market in Samut Prakan.

The department plans to upgrade another 50 markets to reach magnet status, increasing the total to 100 by next year.

"We are focusing on enhancing existing markets rather than creating new ones," said Mr Goranij.

In collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the department wants to integrate market promotions with events such as marathons and concerts, where attendees will receive vouchers for use at Tong Chom markets.

He said the number of Tong Chom markets once tallied 250 nationwide, but fell to 200 during the pandemic, with stalls at some markets decreasing from 200 to 60.

To revive these markets, the DIT allocated budgets for promotional activities during major festivals, such as the New Year, Songkran and Loy Krathong.

Measures include providing discount vouchers for market purchases, which have helped increase stall numbers to 150-200, said Mr Goranij.

He said the revenue target for Tong Chom markets this year is 2.2 billion baht, rising from last year's target of 2.1 billion, supported by government stimulus packages and an abundance of public holidays.

However, local vendors face challenges in scaling up production to meet increased demand.

In some provinces, there is a mix of products brought from Bangkok and local goods, leading to a mismatch between tourist expectations and local offerings, said Mr Goranij.