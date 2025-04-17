Drive to promote soft power heats up

Listen to this article

Participants in the "Amazing Thai to the World" project, initiated by Thacca, focus on enhancing the culinary skills of village cooks across Thailand. Apichart Jinakul

A draft bill to promote soft power will soon be submitted to the cabinet, while the establishment of the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (Thacca) is anticipated in the first quarter of next year, says the chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee.

Surapong Suebwonglee, chairman of the committee, said a soft power policy is vital to transform Thailand's economic structure and create new growth engines as conventional industries can no longer sustain significant growth.

He said the Creative Culture Promotion Act, prepared by the Office of the Council of State, has completed the draft phase and will soon be submitted for cabinet consideration.

Once approved, it will proceed to parliamentary review, with expectations for its enactment by early next year.

Thacca is meant to serve as the key agency to drive soft power initiatives.

The office is expected to begin operation in the first quarter of 2026, serving as a super agency to support Thailand's soft power efforts in various sectors, similar to agencies in South Korea.

The new organisational structure includes a three-tiered board system, with the prime minister heading the policy board, a secondary national soft power board and specific sub-boards for different industries.

Budgets are allocated annually based on strategic initiatives, ensuring comprehensive collaboration among relevant agencies involved in those efforts.

Mr Surapong said the discussions with the private sector have resulted in plans to expand the soft power industries from 11 to 15 sectors to enhance targeted promotion efforts.

The additional sectors include drama and series production; performing arts; soft power in wellness, with a focus on designing experiences; and the advertising industry.

A significant upskilling and reskilling initiative is needed for Thais, aimed at creating "soft power warriors" for the nation, with a target of 20 million trained individuals by 2027.

The system for online registration and learning in certain fields, such as cooking classes, has already launched, with 1,300 participants having completed their courses.