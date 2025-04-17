Dividend-paying stocks touted for investors

Sixteen listed companies have delivered an average dividend yield of more than 5% over the past three years, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), suggesting such stocks are a "viable long-term investment option" in a low interest rate environment.

These companies' three-year average yields range from 5.43% to as high as 17%, nearly three times higher than the current average 12-month fixed deposit interest rate offered by local commercial banks.

According to the SET, the average three-year dividend yield across all constituents of the SET High Dividend 30 Index (SETHD index) is 5.58%.

Among the 30 securities in the index, 16 have consistently offered a three-year average dividend yield of more than 5% annually.

The 16 high-dividend stocks are: Regional Container Lines (RCL), Thai Oil (TOP), Banpu (BANPU), Tisco Financial Group (TISCO), Land and Houses (LH), Sansiri (SIRI), Supalai (SPALI), Tipco Asphalt (TASCO), Thanachart Capital (TCAP), Quality Houses (QH), AP Thailand (AP), PTT (PTT), Bangchak Corp (BCP), PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), Bangkok Commercial Asset Management (BAM), and Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP).

The average 12-month fixed deposit interest rate for individuals remains low, while dividend yields from Thai listed companies are 1.37 to 2.48 times higher, noted the bourse.

To promote dividend investment, the SET launched the SETHD index on July 4, 2011. The index selects 30 stocks from the SET100 index based on consistent liquidity and high dividend yields.

Over the past five years, including the pandemic, the SETHD index has outperformed both the overall SET index and the SET100 index.

Over a 10-year horizon, the SETHD index has again proven more resilient, with less drawdown compared with the broader indices, noted the bourse.

For investors who prefer funds, the ThaiDEX SET High Dividend Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF 1DIV) provides an alternative. This ETF follows the SETHD index performance and focuses on companies with a strong and consistent track record of dividend payments.

The fund's policy mandates at least 65% of its net asset value is invested in equities annually, particularly those that form the SETHD index.

"In today's low interest rate environment, with many dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, investing in high-dividend stocks could be a compelling strategy," noted the bourse.

"The SETHD index offers exposure to liquid, well-established companies with strong dividend histories."

The exchange reminds investors all investments carry risk.

Before investing, people should consider a stock's price versus its intrinsic value, price volatility, domestic and global economic conditions, company profitability, liquidity, and the timing of entry into dividend stocks, according to the SET.