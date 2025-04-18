Lazada Unlocks AI-Driven Growth to Help Thai Sellers Bridge Readiness Gap 

As Southeast Asia’s digital economy rapidly evolves, artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the region’s eCommerce landscape. For Thailand’s online sellers, AI offers not only a competitive edge but also a clear path to sustainable growth. Lazada, a leading eCommerce platform in the region, is doubling down on AI-powered solutions designed to make sellers’ lives easier—unlocking potential, streamlining operations, and creating smarter, more personalised customer experiences.

According to Lazada’s newly released report, Bridging the AI Gap: Online Seller Perceptions and Adoption Trends in SEA, developed in partnership with Kantar, 70% of Thai eCommerce sellers say they need more support to adopt AI effectively.

The study, which surveyed over 1,200 sellers across six countries, reveals a significant gap between AI awareness and practical implementation—particularly among Thai sellers seeking tools, training, and strategic guidance to bridge this divide. Despite this strong interest, Thailand ranks third in AI integration across the region, with 39% of sellers having successfully adopted AI into their operations.

This comes as AI proves its commercial potential. A recent study by McKinsey & Company found that businesses using AI in sales and marketing can increase revenue by up to 15% while reducing operational costs by as much as 20%. In Southeast Asia alone, AI is expected to contribute over US$1 trillion to the regional economy by 2030, underlining the transformative role AI will play in commerce and digital entrepreneurship.

“The findings from our research reveal a fascinating gap in Southeast Asia's eCommerce ecosystem," said James Dong, Chief Executive Officer, Lazada Group. “While most sellers understand AI's transformative potential, many are still navigating the path from recognition to implementation.”

Bridging Knowledge Gaps with AI Readiness Playbook

To support sellers at every stage of AI maturity, Lazada launched the Online Sellers Artificial Intelligence Readiness Playbook, offering actionable insights and best practices tailored to sellers ranging from AI Agnostics to AI Adepts. Findings show that while 99% of Thai sellers recognise AI as a productivity enhancer, 84% are concerned about training costs, and 88% report staff reluctance to transition from traditional tools.

With its playbook and ongoing AI education initiatives, Lazada is working to address these barriers head-on.

AI and the Bigger Picture: A Regional Race to Adapt

Lazada’s commitment comes at a time when eCommerce is projected to grow by double digits over the next five years across Southeast Asia, driven by over 160 million active shoppers and a highly competitive landscape. AI has become a central battleground for differentiation—yet only 37% of business operations in the region currently leverage AI, despite nearly 90% of consumers using AI-driven recommendations regularly.

Notably, Thailand leads in the proportion of “AI Adepts”—sellers who have successfully integrated AI in at least 80% of operations—reflecting the country’s readiness to scale digital transformation when provided with the right support and infrastructure.

New GenAI Features Designed to Empower Sellers Across the Region

Lazada continues to invest in seller-focused innovations with a suite of new Generative AI (GenAI) features that are designed to make selling easier, smarter, and more effective: