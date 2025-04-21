Hainan Adventure: Technology Accelerates Agricultural Exports

Workers dressed in Li ethnic attire are harvesting lychees in the orchard. (Photo Credit: Guo Cheng, Xinhua News Agency)

“Where can you taste the first lychee from China? In Hainan!” said Hu Liuwen, a major lychee grower from Ledong, Hainan. In the “Osmanthus Fragrance” lychee orchard in Wanchong Town, Ledong, workers are busy harvesting lychees, showcasing a scene of abundance. Thanks to advantageous varieties and meticulous management, this year’s lychee is thriving, with buyers from various regions pre-ordering the fruit before it has borne fruit.

As one of the original habitats of lychee, Hainan has a history of over 2,000 years of lychee cultivation. Through natural hybridization and evolution, the region has developed a rich variety of wild genetic resources for lychees. In recent years, supported by the “Nanfan” (southern breeding) think tank, lychee cultivation techniques, and breeding methods in Hainan have been continuously optimized. Among the 27 selected outstanding resources with promotional value, “early maturity” is a key trait.

Every spring, the “Osmanthus Fragrance” lychee from places like Ledong and Lingshui hits the market 1-2 months earlier than other lychee-producing regions in China, selling for as much as 120 yuan per kg. “Ledong early lychee is not only popular in markets in Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, and Wuxi, but it is also exported to countries like Thailand, the United States, Singapore, and Indonesia,” said Yang Shengcai from the Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Ledong Li Autonomous County. According to statistics from Haikou Customs, Hainan exported over 1,000 tons of lychee in April last year.

Farmers are loading freshly harvested lychees onto trucks. (Photo Credit: Guo Cheng, Xinhua News Agency)

In addition to “early maturity,” Hainan lychees also possess qualities of “freshness, sweetness, juiciness, and large fruit size,” all attributed to systematic cultivation management techniques. Lychees thrive in high temperatures and humidity, and their growth is significantly affected by temperature. To tackle yield fluctuations, Hainan lychee farmers select the best seedlings and utilize mature cultivation techniques such as post-harvest pruning and water-fertilizer management. They employ plant protection drones for watering, fertilizing, patrolling, and pest control.

Moreover, farmers have installed “light-repelling” facilities in the orchards, which help reduce pest damage even without the use of pesticides. With the support of a series of agricultural innovations, lychee trees can maintain normal yield levels despite environmental factors, further enhancing the quality of the lychees.

The “Osmanthus Fragrance” lychee from Ledong, Hainan.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province, Hainan is committed to promoting the digitalization, intelligence, mechanization, and informatization of agricultural production management, accelerating the construction of “smart orchards.” Technologies such as drone inspections, AI, and big data for orchard management, alongside digital plant protection, have gradually been tested in some lychee cultivation practices, with the potential for broader promotion. This refined management model is also being applied to tropical fruits such as dragon fruit, pineapple, and finger lime, helping more high-quality Hainan agricultural products reach overseas markets.

Exhibitors consult about the agricultural drone products showcased by the “United Aircraft” brand in Hall 1. (Photo Credit: Bai Xuefeng)

China International Consumer Products Expo 2025 was held in Hainan from April 13 to 18, featuring agricultural drones used in agricultural production in Hainan, showcasing the “Hainan Wisdom” of the agricultural ecosystem to domestic and international guests. Additionally, high-quality agricultural products from Hainan, such as Lingshui lychees, Fushan coffee, Baisha green tea, Hongmei pineapples, and finger limes, were all on display, competing alongside premium agricultural products from around the world.

The Lingshui “Osmanthus Fragrance” lychees at the exhibition area of Hainan Nongken Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. at China International Consumer Products Expo 2025

Shared farms have also joined the creative display of Hainan agricultural products. The fruit bus from Xihe Farm in Danzhou, Hainan, rolled into the Expo, offering creatively crafted beverages made from selected tropical fresh fruits, such as hand-squeezed lemon juice, hand-brewed coffee, and artisanal ice cream. This initiative captured real-time feedback from international buyers, fostering collaboration in smart agriculture. Following the Expo, the fruit bus will embark on a tour around the island, allowing more residents and tourists to taste Hainan’s premium agricultural products.