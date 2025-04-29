Fresh Yeast Startup Prepares for Brewing Revolution

Alan Edwards’ fermentation journey began not in a lab but with a pint. While studying at Imperial College London, he immersed himself in the UK’s dynamic pub culture—where each brew told a different story. Years later, while working at a prominent private hospital in Bangkok, what began as curiosity evolved into a profound fascination with the science of brewing. That spark soon transformed into a clear vision: to blend technical precision with creative fermentation, setting the stage for Life Below Labs.

Driven by curiosity and a deepening fascination with yeast, Edwards identified a critical gap in Thailand’s brewing ecosystem: the lack of access to high-quality, fresh yeast. With most brewers reliant on imported dry strains, he saw not just a limitation—but a strategic opportunity to elevate the industry from within.

“Fresh yeast offers clear advantages in brewing performance and flavour,” he explains. “But in Thailand, access remains limited—primarily due to high import costs and cold chain logistics challenges. It raised a simple question: if brewers in the U.S. and Europe can access fresh, local yeast, why can’t those in Southeast Asia?”

That question sparked the foundation of Life Below Labs—a Bangkok-based microbiology lab with a clear mission: to elevate Southeast Asia’s craft beverage scene through high-quality, locally sourced yeast. The company specialises in yeast storage, propagation, and distribution, serving breweries and distilleries across Thailand.

The Science Behind Fresh Yeast

Life Below Labs provides brewers and distillers with high-quality yeast and fermentation products that meet rigorous standards. The company also offers private strain banking services, allowing producers to develop and securely store proprietary strains with consistent quality control from batch to batch.

Strategic Guidance from Thanit Apipatana

While Edwards leads Life Below Labs's scientific and operational aspects, he is supported by business advisor and investor Thanit Apipatana, whose involvement has helped shape the company’s direction. The two first met in secondary school in Bangkok and later attended Imperial College London together, where Edwards studied bioengineering and Apipatana studied biochemistry. This academic foundation deepened their shared interest in fermentation science.

Indeed, Apipatana’s decades of experience in Thailand means he is involved in helping map out the business’s next steps. “My goal is to ensure that Life Below Labs is both scientifically innovative and commercially viable. Alan and I are currently reaching out to potential partners, exploring various markets, and developing a clear plan for our launch,” Apipatana says.

Preparing for a new era

Change is coming for the entire brewing industry in Thailand. For years, homebrewers and small-scale commercial producers have faced strict regulations on manufacturing and advertising. However, recent legislative developments indicate that new opportunities may arise for independent brewers, with changes anticipated to take effect in 2025.

As of now, a proposed law aimed at easing restrictions on small-scale brewing has passed Thailand’s lower house of parliament and is awaiting final approval. If enacted, this law could unlock new opportunities for independent brewers and, consequently, for suppliers such as Life Below Labs.

“We are excited to get started,” Apipatana says. “If the proposed updates to brewing regulations are approved, they will create more opportunities for craft brewers, and we will support them as they scale up their operations.” Life Below Labs aims to supply fresh yeast locally, which will reduce reliance on imports and make high-quality yeast more accessible to brewers in Thailand.

Life Below Labs is located in a dedicated facility in central Bangkok, prioritising research, quality control, and modern bioprocessing techniques. Its lab is designed to meet rigorous standards, including the secure storage of yeast cultures at ultra-low temperatures. It also adheres to strict protocols to ensure both purity and stability.

“Our team is small but highly specialised,” Edwards says. “We have microbiologists overseeing quality control and microbial management while our production staff prepares nutrient media and handles the propagation process. Every step is designed to ensure that our yeast meets the highest standards when we launch.”

Looking Ahead

Although Life Below Labs is not currently selling products, Edwards is already contemplating future expansion. “Fermentation is essential in many alcoholic beverages, from wine to spirits. We think we are well-placed to explore those possibilities and support producers across different segments,” he says. “This is just the beginning. We are laying the groundwork now so that when the time comes, we are ready to innovate and help others do the same.”

Currently, Edwards and Apipatana are focused on the present, preparing for the moment they can launch Life Below Labs. When that time comes, they plan to be ready.