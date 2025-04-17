New hearing date set in Nescafé dispute

Listen to this article

Nescafé products are still available on Thai shelves pending the resolution of a dispute between Nestlé and its former Thai joint-venture partner. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Min Buri Civil Court has set June 20 for a hearing on a petition by Nestlé in an increasingly bitter dispute over the Nescafé coffee business with its former Thai joint-venture partner.

Nestlé has requested that the president of the Court of Appeal for Specialized Cases clarify the jurisdiction of the Min Buri Civil Court.

The latter had earlier issued a temporary injunction in favour of the Mahagitsiri family regarding the business of Nescafé in Thailand.

Nescafé is produced locally through a joint venture called Quality Coffee Products Ltd (QCP), equally owned by Nestlé and the Mahagitsiri family.

However, Nestlé unilaterally terminated the joint venture agreement on Dec 31, 2024, in a decision supported by an international arbitration court, and the shareholders have been unable to agree on the future direction of QCP.

The Mahagitsiri family accuses Nestle of attempting to destroy the Thai coffee industry, which the family has helped to develop for over 50 years.

They claim that the Switzerland-based multinational wants to sideline QCP and replace Thai production with imported coffee, securing all of the profits for itself.

Prayudh Mahagitsiri, a shareholder of QCP, filed a petition with the Min Buri Civil Court seeking an injunction against Nestlé.

The civil court in April 3 granted an emergency injunction, preventing Nestlé from manufacturing, outsourcing production, distributing or importing instant coffee products under the Nescafé trademark in Thailand.

On April 11, Nestlé filed an appeal against the injunction on the grounds that business partners in its supply chain such as coffee bean farmers, suppliers, small coffee shops and street coffee hawkers are affected by the court order. It wants the injunction revoked.

The company also filed a petition to the president of the Court of Appeal for Specialized Cases to determine the jurisdiction of the Min Buri Civil Court, claiming that the case should instead fall under the jurisdiction of the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court.

Meanwhile, counsel for the Mahagitsiri family said Nestlé’s filing is simply a tactic to delay proceedings and does not relate directly to patent or trademark laws.

The court has permitted the Mahagitsiri family to submit their counterarguments by April 23 and the hearing on jurisdiction and Nestlé’s request to revoke the injunction is scheduled for June 20.

While waiting for the Min Buri Civil Court’s decision on whether or not the injunction should be revoked, Nestlé has sent a letter to its business partners informing them that they can resume the sale and distribution of instant coffee products under the Nescafé brand in Thailand.

The company said the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court has ruled that Nestlé holds exclusive rights to use Nescafé trademarks in the country.