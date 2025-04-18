High value-added opportunities identified

A range of personalised soups for the elderly. In the first two months of this year, Thailand exported medical and personalised food worth 1.25 billion baht, according to TPSO. Somchai Poomlard

Exports of medical and personalised food products from Thailand are on the rise, showcasing significant potential, according to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of TPSO, said while the current export figures are modest, Thailand's medical and personalised food sector is poised for significant expansion.

This surge aligns with the growing health-conscious trend and presents high value-added opportunities, he said.

"Investment in R&D, compliance with international import regulations, and adaptation to ageing populations are critical for sustained growth," said Mr Poonpong.

According to Precedence Research, the value of the global market for medical foods is projected to rise from US$26.1 billion in 2025 to $40.7 billion in 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

Meanwhile, the personalised nutrition market is expected to grow from $17.9 billion in 2025 to $60.9 billion in 2034, with a CAGR of 14.6%.

In 2024, the value of Thailand's exports of medical and personalised food tallied 7.02 billion baht, a 9.7% increase year-on-year.

The top three export products were prepared food for infants and small children, worth 4.15 billion baht, soups and broths with meat, worth 2.02 billion, followed by homogenised food with meat worth 275 million baht.

Key export markets included Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Australia.

In the first two months of this year, the country exported medical and personalised food worth 1.25 billion baht, a 17.8% increase year-on-year.

The items that posted high growth included lactose-free infant foods, dietary supplements, and medical foods, rising 163%, 66.9%, and 45.7%, respectively, according to TPSO.