Sky ICT expands scope of passenger processing system

A counter ticketing system that is part of Sky ICT's CUPPS pre-boarding system used at 13 airports nationwide.

SET-listed Sky ICT has expanded and upgraded its Common Use Passenger Processing System (CUPPS), a pre-boarding passenger system, to cover 13 airports nationwide, supporting the tourism sector.

The company already provides a biometric identification system that uses facial scanning to verify passengers' identities before entering the airport system, for all six airports operated by Airports of Thailand (AOT).

Sithidej Mayalarp, chief executive of Sky ICT, said 2025 is the "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year", with the number of travellers expected to increase.

The Thai aviation sector is expected to grow by more than 10% this year from 2024, he said.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, in the first quarter of 2025 the country welcomed more than 9.5 million foreign arrivals, up 1.91% year-on-year.

AOT predicts that the number of air passengers may exceed 130 million this year as the aviation and tourism sectors boom.

Mr Sithidej said the company has developed the CUPPS pre-boarding system for 13 airports nationwide, with six operated by AOT and the rest by the Department of Airports (DOA).

He said the project value was more than 18 billion baht.

The six airports operated by AOT comprise Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai.

The seven airports DOA operates comprise Phitsanulok, Khon Kaen, Surat Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang and Krabi.

The CUPPS system comprises the counter ticketing system, self check-in ticketing system, automatic baggage loading system, passenger screening system before entering the gate, and automatic boarding gate system.

Having these systems enables airports in Thailand to efficiently accommodate passengers, greatly reducing waiting times and ensuring a smooth travel experience, said Mr Sithidej.

"Sky ICT is not only an airport technology provider, as this technology demonstrates the company's potential to deliver high-standard solutions," he said.

Mr Sithidej said the biometric system can verify identities accurately and quickly, increasing security and improving convenience to an international standard. This technology can accommodate a large number of tourists during high season, which is important to support the country's tourism industry, he said.

The biometric ID system is expected to be used in DOA's seven airports in the near future.

Sky ICT reported its operating performance for 2024, with a record total revenue of 6.74 billion baht, up 63% year-on-year.

Sky ICT has a project backlog worth more than 23 billion baht.

In addition to the aviation tech business, Mr Sithidej said the company has continued to diversify its investments to cover other business groups to generate stable and continuous income.