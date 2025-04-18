KBank offers helping hand to exporters hit by US tariffs

As part of its efforts to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs on Thai exports, Kasikornbank (KBank) is assisting export clients in exploring new international markets to minimise potential disruption.

Following the US's imposition of a 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai exports, KBank initially assessed that clients in the export and manufacturing sectors would be most affected by risk, said chief executive Kattiya Indaravijaya during the bank's shareholder meeting on April 9.

However, US President Donald Trump subsequently announced a 90-day suspension of tariffs for most nations.

Based on the 36% tariff, KBank categorised clients by risk level to provide tailored support.

"We immediately engaged with potentially affected clients, helping them to identify alternative export markets," said Ms Kattiya.

The bank expects the initial impact on export and manufacturing clients will not significantly affect its loan portfolio, in line with its risk diversification strategy, she said.

KBank, Thailand's third-largest lender by total assets, is monitoring the situation, including possible talks between Thailand and the US following the Thai government's decision to establish a negotiating team.

The bank will continue to assess the impact on each industry and individual client, said Ms Kattiya.

Regarding the recent earthquake in Bangkok, she said the disaster did not significantly affect the bank's customers, though KBank did extend financial assistance to some clients, such as additional credit lines and debt restructuring options.

Amid ongoing economic challenges, Kasikorn Research Center revised its Thai GDP growth forecast for this year to 1.4% from 2.4%. KBank still maintained its financial targets.

The bank aims for net interest income growth of 3.3-3.5% and net fee income gains in the middle to high single digits.

Beyond traditional banking, new financial services under KBank Group are expected to support revenue growth, said Ms Kattiya.

These services include initiatives from Kasikorn Investure (KIV), regional banking operations under the Kasikorn World Business unit, financial innovation through Kasikorn Business Technology Group, and digital banking platforms.

KBank, a leader in digital banking in Thailand, serves both individual and business customers through various channels, including the K PLUS mobile banking app, K BIZ online banking for small and medium-sized enterprises, Line BK, and the KIV digital platform.

She said the bank is not concerned about the upcoming launch of virtual banks, as it is confident in its ability to meet customer needs across business segments and remains optimistic about future growth.