Commerce chief calls for Asean-US talks

The commerce minister has called on Asean to quickly arrange a meeting aimed at developing a unified strategy and position for trade discussions with the US.

On April 17, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan had discussions with Malaysia's Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, who is the chair of the Asean Economic Ministers.

They shared strategic views relevant to Thailand and Malaysia, as well as on a regional level, to prepare for US trade policies, particularly regarding reciprocal tariffs, which will affect every country in the region.

Mr Pichai proposed Mr Abdul Aziz quickly call a meeting to develop a joint strategy for discussions with the US. He also invited Asean countries to participate in negotiations with the US to demonstrate unity and pursue constructive and sustainable solutions. These talks can protect regional interests and enhance economic, trade and investment relations, while ensuring the long-term stability of supply chains, said Mr Pichai.

Next month, the 25th Asean Economic Community Council Meeting and the 46th Asean Summit are scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur, where Asean leaders and economic ministers will continue to discuss these issues. The trade ministers are expected to discuss measures to address the influx of substandard imported goods.

Mr Pichai said intra-Asean trade is robust, and Thailand is ready to assist the bloc in adhering to principles of openness, connectivity and sustainability with all trading partners, while positioning itself as a global trade and economic hub.

The US is a major trading partner for Asean. In 2024, total trade between the US and Asean reached US$477 billion, comprising $352 billion in imports from Asean and $125 billion in exports to Asean.

Key imports from Asean included rubber and rubber products; footwear; clothing; electronics; and machinery. Major exports to Asean included machinery and electrical equipment; clothing; raw materials and agricultural products; and automobiles and auto parts.