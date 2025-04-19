Boeing begins flying back planes refused by Chinese airlines

Beijing orders carriers to stop taking deliveries of US jets as part of its trade war strategy

A worker walks past a Boeing 737 Max passenger jet at the company’s manufacturing facility in Renton, Washington, near Seattle, on April 15. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The US plane manufacturer Boeing has begun flying 737 Max jets that were refused by Chinese airline customers back to the United States, as the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies escalates.

Bloomberg reported earlier this week that China had instructed airlines to stop taking delivery of Boeing jets.

The first jet, at the company’s Zhoushan completion centre in China and intended for Xiamen Air, flew from Zhoushan to Guam, the first leg across the Pacific, according to data from FlightRadar24.

The jet had been flown from Seattle to Zhoushan via Hawaii and Guam last month, the data shows.

At least two other Boeing planes in Zhoushan are awaiting delivery to Chinese customers, according to data from the tracker Aviation Flights Group.

Boeing has declined to comment on the latest developments. Xiamen Air did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

US President Donald Trump earlier this week accused China of reneging on a “big Boeing deal”, as reports emerged about Beijing’s decision.

Beijing has also requested Chinese carriers to pause purchases of aircraft-related equipment and parts from US suppliers.

Boeing’s website shows its order book at the end of March contained 130 aircraft due to Chinese customers, including airlines and leasing companies.