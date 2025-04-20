Phuket tourism off to strong start

Tourists in Phuket (photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office has reported a robust start to 2025, with tourism revenue reaching 149 billion baht in the first quarter.

A total of 3.89 million visitors, both domestic and international, travelled to Phuket between January and March, said TAT Phuket director Siriwan Seeharach.

"Phuket receives 17,000 to 18,000 international tourists per day, and about 8,000 to 10,000 Thai tourists per day. We hope these figures will increase," she said.

TAT Phuket is shifting its focus towards the domestic market, especially younger Thai travellers with lifestyle-oriented preferences, to sustain momentum through the Green Season running from April to October.

"We want to attract a new generation of Thai tourists with activities that blend experience, nature, and community," she said.

Kicking off the season was the "Phuket SUP Rally: Paddle in Paradise", held on the first weekend of this month at the mangrove-lined Tha Chat Chai community, targeting affluent adventure-seekers.

This is followed by "Sip & Chill: Zoociety", a three-day lifestyle event running from Friday to Sunday at Saphan Hin Public Park, in collaboration with Phuket City municipality.

She said the Sip & Chill is in its second year. The event features 50 food and lifestyle vendors, local workshops, and live seaside music. TAT expects the event to generate 2 million baht in revenue this year, up from 1.7 million baht in 2024.

Later in the year, the office will promote the internationally renowned Phuket Vegetarian Festival, with expanded marketing efforts in partnership with TAT headquarters and local tourism associations.

Internationally, Phuket continues to attract visitors from Russia, China, India, the UK, Germany, and the Middle East, which is showing a post-Ramadan recovery.

The Chinese market is stabilising with more non-group tour travellers, while US and Kazakh markets also remain strong, she said.

Meanwhile, Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat reported zero fatalities during the Songkran Festival, despite 45 road accidents.

However, concerns remain after a rental operator allowed a 14-year-old Swiss tourist to hire a car.

The rental operator was fined 2,000 baht.