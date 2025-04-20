Middle managers in the age of AI: step up or get left behind

AI literacy is now as essential as communication skills, but the human touch is more valuable than ever

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the workplace at an unprecedented pace. As automation takes over repetitive tasks, the role of middle management is evolving. The question is: will middle managers embrace AI and future-proof their careers or will they struggle to keep up?

The good news? AI isn’t here to replace middle managers — it’s here to make them more effective. But success in this new era requires a mindset shift. Those who step up will become indispensable. Here’s how.

1. Use AI to work smarter, not harder: Forget drowning in emails, reports and administrative tasks — AI can handle those. Tools like ChatGPT, Notion AI and Microsoft Copilot automate scheduling, analyse data and even summarise meetings. That means middle managers can focus on what really matters: strategy, leadership and driving results.

For example, companies like Hitachi are using AI to streamline onboarding, cutting down HR workload while improving employee experience. Investment firms like Mingshi Investment Management are relying on AI to process complex data, helping managers make faster, smarter decisions.

Want to stay relevant? Learn to integrate AI into your daily workflow. Instead of fearing automation, make it your competitive edge.

2. Develop AI literacy — it’s no longer optional: Middle managers don’t need to become AI engineers, but they do need to understand how AI impacts their industry. If AI is analysing customer trends, predicting supply chain disruptions or personalising marketing strategies — you need to know how it works.

Data literacy is now as essential as communication skills. Companies are prioritising leaders who can interpret AI-driven insights and translate them into business decisions. McKinsey reports that middle managers play a key role in AI adoption — those who master it will become indispensable.

Start small. Take an online AI course, explore AI-powered tools or simply ask: How can AI help me make better decisions?

3. Double down on emotional intelligence (EQ): AI can crunch numbers, but it can’t build relationships, inspire teams or navigate office politics. The human touch is more valuable than ever.

Great middle managers act as a bridge between leadership and employees. They translate strategy into action, foster team culture and navigate change. A Forbes report highlights that empathy, adaptability and communication are now the most sought-after leadership skills — and AI won’t replace them.

If you want to future-proof your career, sharpen your people skills. Learn how to manage diverse teams, lead through uncertainty and keep employees engaged in an AI-driven world.

4. Keep Learning — because the AI revolution won’t slow down: The AI landscape is evolving fast. What’s cutting-edge today will be outdated in a year. To stay ahead, middle managers must commit to continuous learning. That means:

Attending workshops and AI webinars;

Experimenting with new AI tools;

Encouraging your team to upskill.

The management consultancy KPMG emphasises that middle managers who actively reskill and adapt will be key players in AI adoption. Those who resist change? They risk getting left behind.

5. Champion AI ethics — because trust matters: AI isn’t perfect. It can reinforce biases, make errors and raise ethical concerns. Middle managers play a crucial role in ensuring AI is used responsibly. That means asking tough questions:

Are we using AI to enhance, not replace, human potential?

Are AI decisions transparent and fair?

How do we protect employee and customer data?

By being proactive in ethical AI discussions, middle managers earn trust — from employees, customers and leadership.

The Future Belongs to Middle Managers Who Evolve

AI isn’t a threat — it’s an opportunity. Middle managers who embrace AI, enhance their leadership skills and continuously learn will thrive. Those who resist change? They may find themselves sidelined.

The choice is clear: Step up, adapt and lead the future — or risk being left behind.

The AI revolution is here. Are you ready?

Arinya Talerngsri is the Managing Director of BTS Thailand (formerly SEAC), part of the BTS Group, a leading global strategy implementation firm. She is passionate about revolutionising education and creating opportunities for Thais and people worldwide.