Survey highlights shifting work trends

The struggle to attract and retain talent will continue to escalate this year, with companies eager to remain competitive.

In a recent survey conducted by Robert Walters Thailand, more than 30% of employees believe their employer prioritises meeting employee expectations to keep the workplace relevant, closely followed by the influence of competitive pressures and the organisation's financial status.

This indicates employees believe their employers are attentive to maintaining a workplace that responds to both internal expectations and external challenges, ensuring adaptability in a dynamic business environment.

"Talent acquisition is becoming more competitive, and businesses can no longer afford to remain stagnant," said Punyanuch Sirisawadwattana, country manager of Robert Walters Thailand.

Companies are focusing on agility, digital transformation and a human-centric approach to remain at the forefront, she said.

As external forces shape workplace dynamics, the capacity to adapt swiftly, drive innovation and cultivate a culture where talented individuals excel will set companies apart from competitors, said Ms Punyanuch.

AI IN HIRING

The Talent Trends 2025 report conducted by Robert Walters also found more than 90% of companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) for recruitment.

In a challenging hiring market, firms are adopting new strategies such as AI, machine learning and data analytics to secure needed talent, she said.

Demand also rose for market intelligence and talent advisory services.

Despite these advancements, balancing technology with human interaction remains crucial, as the human touch will always be a valuable asset, said Ms Punyanuch.

While 95% of professionals in Thailand would like their employer to try a four-day work week, 36% express concerns about increased stress from having the same workload in fewer days, while 27% fear potential pay reductions, noted the survey.

However, 18% of those opposed to a four-day work week are worried about increased expenses from having more time outside of work.

The concept of "window working" is being explored in other nations, allowing employees to choose times during the day when they prefer to work, aiming to offer structured flexibility to maintain engagement and productivity, according to Robert Walters.

Another local trend is ending retirement and returning to work. According to the Labour Ministry, there are plans to raise the retirement age for both the private and government sectors from 60 to 65 in the coming years.

Robert Walters noted requests are increasing from organisations to hire retirees.

Instead of full-time employment, these retirees are returning in interim roles, typically on a project basis for periods ranging from six months to two years.

"Whether to reduce costs or awaiting a role to be filled, organisations are increasingly open to hiring interim workers, particularly targeting those who have retired," said Ms Punyanuch.

These individuals often have a wealth of professional and life experience, which can be highly valuable to employers, she said.

SKILLS TRAINING

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 39% of today's skill sets will become obsolete by 2030, which means employees will need to improve their skills in both tech and soft skills to stay ahead, noted Robert Walters.

In Thailand, this trend is significant, with a growing emphasis on digital literacy, data analysis and adaptability to new technologies, said the firm.

In addition, soft skills such as communication, cultural awareness, emotional intelligence and resilience are increasingly valued in the Thai workforce, enabling professionals to navigate challenges and thrive in a rapidly changing business environment, said Ms Punyanuch.