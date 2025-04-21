Factbox - Asian countries look to buy more US energy to offset trade imbalance

US President Donald Trump gestures while wearing a hat that reads "Gulf of America", as he departs the White House in Washington on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)

SINGAPORE - Asian governments are looking to buy more US oil and gas as they scramble to lower their trade surplus with Washington in hopes of easing their tariff burdens under President Donald Trump's sweeping new import duties.

Many Asian countries run large trade surpluses with the United States and are also major energy importers.

Trump's tariffs, which have been partially paused, have rattled economies and markets.

Below are some of the measures that Asian countries plan to bolster purchases of US oil and gas.

Thailand

Thailand said on Wednesday it plans to import more US liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ethane over the next five years.

In addition to an existing plan to import 1 million metric tonnes per year of US liquefied natural gas (LNG) worth US$500 million next year as part of a 15-year plan starting in 2026 totalling 15 million tonnes, Thailand plans another contract for more than 1 million tonnes of LNG over the next five years.

Thailand also plans to import 400,000 tonnes of US ethane worth $100 million over the next four years, its finance minister said.

Indonesia

Indonesia will propose increasing its imports of crude oil and LPG from the US by around $10 billion as part of its tariff negotiations, Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia told local media on Tuesday.

Bahlil said the Energy Ministry recommended increasing the LPG import quota for the US as well as importing more US crude to help reach the target.

Pakistan

Pakistan is considering importing crude oil from the US for the first time to offset a trade imbalance that triggered higher US tariffs, according to a government source directly involved with the proposal and a refinery executive.

The refinery executive told Reuters that the idea is to buy US crude equivalent to Pakistan's current imports of oil and refined products, or about $1 billion of oil.

India

India is weighing a proposal to scrap import tax on US LNG to boost purchases and help cut the trade surplus with Washington, a key irritant for President Donald Trump, four government and industry sources said.

It also plans to end taxes on US ethane and liquefied petroleum gas imports.

The country's largest LNG importer GAIL India Ltd has issued a tender to buy an up to 26% stake in a LNG project in the US combined with a 15-year gas import deal.

Alaska LNG

Trump wants Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan to join the $44 billion natural gas export project in Alaska, part of Washington’s broader push on trade and tariffs.

The project aims at transporting gas south from Alaska's remote north via a $44 billion, 1,300-kilometre pipeline, to be shipped as LNG to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, bypassing the Panama Canal.

An Alaskan delegation visited Japan in late March to brief policymakers and meet possible backers of the project.

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp may consider investing in the Alaska LNG project, though any decision will require careful review, Chief Executive Katsuya Nakanishi has said.

South Korean Industry Ministry officials are considering travelling soon to Alaska as part of working-level negotiations between the US and South Korea for the project.

Last month, Taiwanese state energy firm CPC Corp signed an agreement with Alaska Gasline Development Corp to buy LNG and invest in the project, a move Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te said would ensure the island's energy security.