Redefining Luxury Through Sustainable Tourism

Sustainable tourism has evolved from niche market to mainstream aspiration, with profound implications for how travellers, businesses, and destinations approach hospitality, according to Professor Lisa Wan, Associate Professor at the School of Hotel and Tourism Management, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School.

Speaking at the Economist Impact’s 4th annual Sustainability Week Asia held in Bangkok in March, Wan highlighted how post-pandemic tourism patterns have accelerated sustainability concerns.

"The sudden post-COVID tourist influx overwhelmed many destinations, revealing tourism's hidden costs—overtourism, waste, and strain on local resources," Wan explained. "As we continue to travel, we must do so sustainably so that the environment and communities we experience today will welcome the next generation."

Professor Lisa Wan speaks in the spotlight interview at the Economist Impact’s Sustainability Week Asia 2025, turning her sustainable tourism research into impact

The Psychology of Tourist Behaviour

One of Wan's key research findings centres on what she calls "psychological distance" in tourist settings. Her studies reveal that travellers often behave less environmentally responsibly when away from home.

"Tourists tend to misbehave and act less environmentally friendly due to psychological detachment from the destination," Wan noted. "They perceive travel destinations as 'not their home,' reducing their sense of responsibility."

Her research suggests that closing this psychological gap through meaningful local interactions can significantly improve tourist behaviour.

"Something as simple as residents warmly engaging with visitors through a smile can foster a sense of belonging and responsibility," she said. "Cultural experiences that connect tourists with local heritage and traditions also lead to greater environmental empathy."

Wan cited examples like Hong Kong's promotion of in-depth cultural tourism and Japan's Satoyama village experiences, where visitors participate in traditional rural lifestyles. Studies show participants in such immersive experiences are more likely to adopt sustainable behaviours like reducing waste and respecting natural environments.

Redefining Luxury

Contrary to perceptions that sustainability compromises luxury, Wan's research indicates that environmental responsibility can actually enhance premium hospitality experiences.

"Luxury is shifting from excess to quality over quantity," she explained. "While often associated with cost-cutting, 'going green' is actually about value-adding and investing in the future."

She pointed to Six Senses Resort as an example of ultra-luxury seamlessly integrating sustainability by using locally sourced materials while maintaining world-class aesthetics. Instead of extravagance, guests enjoy organic farm-to-table dining and nature excursions powered by renewable energy.

Interestingly, Wan's research reveals that high-status consumers often prefer eco-friendly hotels to enhance their public image, creating a powerful market incentive for sustainable practices.

At the Economist Impact’s Sustainability Week Asia 2025, Professor Lisa Wan engages with regional business leaders and journalists, exchanging insights on the future of responsible tourism

Cultural Differences in Eco-Messaging

Hotels seeking to attract eco-conscious guests should tailor their messaging appropriately, according to Wan's findings.

"Different types of eco-conscious travellers respond to different sustainability information," she noted. "Asian and younger travellers care more about actual practices adopted by hotels, while eco-certifications work better for Western and more mature travellers."

To benchmark progress, CUHK Business School has developed the Hotel Sustainability Index for the Greater Bay Area, creating industry-wide competition for greener operations. Wan reports that sustainability scores have improved over time, reflecting growing commitment to environmental responsibility.

The Future of Sustainable Tourism

For Thailand and other Southeast Asian destinations heavily dependent on tourism, Wan emphasises that sustainable approaches need not sacrifice economic benefits.

"Sustainable tourism is about achieving harmony between environmental protection, social responsibility, and economic viability," she concluded. "The future of tourism depends on embracing responsible practices that benefit both travellers and local communities."