Alliance looks to AI data platform to boost healthcare sector

Listen to this article

The National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (Nectec), the Department of Medical Services and Mahidol University and alliances have introduced a Medical AI Data Platform for data sharing and building artificial intelligence (AI) models to assist physicians in making a diagnosis.

Ultrasound liver and diabetic retinopathy will be two first AI trial services that will result from data sharing.

"The medical field represents a crucial area where AI can enhance accuracy, speed and reduce inequities in access to healthcare services," said Supamas Isarabhakdi, head of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

The government's Medical AI Consortium has developed a Medical AI Data Platform which is considered a critical investment in the nation's infrastructure.

This platform is not merely a data repository but also includes tools developed by the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), enabling researchers and medical professionals to innovate AI solutions more efficiently.

"This marks a significant mission to lay a solid foundation for medical AI in the country," Ms Supamas added.

Hospitals and medical schools are invited to share data with the platform and identify critical challenges, while researchers in science and technology are encouraged to collaborate in developing practical AI models.

Together, these efforts aim to elevate public healthcare standards.

Nirawat Thammajak, director of the Program Management Unit for Human Resources and Institutional Development, Research and Innovation (PMU-B), said it allocated 90 million baht for the Medical AI Consortium and Medical AI Data Platform during 2023-26 to promote medical data sharing and the development of AI applications on Government Data Center and Cloud service.

Chai Wutiwiwatchai, Nectec's executive director, said over the past 18 months, Medical AI Consortium has been collaborating on sharing data.

The Medical AI Data Platform has already collected over 2.2 million medical images, covering eight major diseases, ranging from chest diseases, breast cancer (mammograms), eye diseases (retinal images), abdominal diseases (ultrasound images) to skin diseases and strokes.

Additionally, the consortium is expected to launch four prototype AI services with the potential to reduce the workload of medical professionals, enhance diagnostic accuracy and improve healthcare accessibility.

The two first prototype AI services will be liver ultrasound, led by Chulalongkorn Hospital, with AI helping to detect abnormalities in the liver faster, and diabetic retinopathy to reduce the shortage of specialists.

"By 2026, we aim to have 3 million medical images and four prototype AI services, of which at least one is expected to apply for certification from the Drug Control Division, Food and Drug Administration [FDA]," said Mr Chai.

Nectec last year also expanded its software testing laboratory to cover AI software which is crucial to assist the FDA to certify AI software.

The lab will cover AI in the Internet of Things such as CCTV, biometrics such as face recognition and medical AI applications.

The Medical AI Consortium now has six members: the Department of Medical Services; the Faculty of Medicine, Ramathibodi; the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn Univerity; the Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University; the Faculty of Medicine, Prince of Songkla University; and the Faculty of Medicine, Vajira Hospital.

"We are working on a draft agreement for Intellectual Property Management and revenue sharing for future use in commercial applications as well as open sharing with private hospitals," said Mr Chai.

He said the Medical AI Data Platform is a centralised medical data platform designed to efficiently support the development of AI in the healthcare sector.

The platform consists of data management which facilitates the collection, storage and organisation of medical imaging data in a secure and systematic manner.

It includes data governance to regulate access rights.

Additionally, Nectec researchers have developed RadiiView, a software and cloud application for medical image annotation, enabling doctors to accurately label key features in images to create structured datasets.

Sompong Klaynongsruang, president of Thailand Science Research and Innovation, said medical AI will be one of Thailand's strategic and new S-curve sectors.

"Thailand can gain a comparative advantage with a strong medical sector, and have clinical data and genomics data which can be potential export services in the future," said Ms Sompong.

Currently, the National Health Security Office is also considering allowing patients under its system to reimburse medical expenses from the diagnosis assisted by AI.

This will be applied to certain diseases.

Thanin Wechapinan, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said medical AI is important to the strategy to reduce reliance on foreign technology and it also requires the use of Thai health data that is genetically distinct from Western people.

AI has also gained acceptance in assisting diagnoses with physician verification.