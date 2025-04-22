NBTC okays draft of spectra auction plan

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has unanimously approved the draft of the plan to auction four spectrum bands.

The auction is slated to take place on June 29. The four bands include 850M megahertz, 1500MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz.

Earlier the regulator was expected to auction a total of six bands.

According to NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, the three bands that should be urgently reallocated via the auction are 850MHz, 2100MHz and 2300MHz.

State enterprise National Telecom (NT) holds these three bands which are scheduled to expire in August.

The 1500MHz band is an unoccupied band.

According to the draft, two sets of the 850MHz band will be on sale, each containing 10MHz of bandwidth at a reserve price of 7.7 billion baht each. The period of the licence's validity is 15 years.

Eleven sets of the 1500MHz will be available, each with 5MHz of bandwidth at a price of around 1 billion baht each. The licence is good for a period of 15 years.

The 2100MHz band will be available in 15 sets of 10 MHz of bandwidth, each at a price of 4.5 billion baht.

The 2300MHz band will be available in seven sets, each with 10MHz of bandwidth and a price of 2.59 billion baht each.

Dr Sarana added that the NBTC board has yet to resolve to auction the 3500MHz band, pending its management restudying the possibility of auctioning it. The NBTC may consider this spectrum auction again before the end of 2025.

Previously, Dr Prawit Leesathapornwongsa, advisor to NBTC commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota, said the 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands are the only two that will attract major telecom operators Advanced Info Service (AIS) and True Corporation.

AIS is likely to bid for the 2100MHz band, while True Corp would need the 2300MHz band as these are the same bands on which both operators currently provide service through NT partnership contracts. The contracts are set to expire at the end of August.

However, Dr Prawit said both AIS and True are unlikely to bid for 850MHz because the existing 850MHz network operated by True under NT's partnership arrangement is based on the 3G mobile technology platform.

That means the 850MHz band needs to be upgraded with advanced tech such as 4G and 5G and this would incur costs when providing the service in the future.

Recently, the NBTC held a public hearing for the auction of seven spectrum bands, namely 850MHz, 1500MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz, 26GHz and 3500MHz.

However, the Association of Digital Television Broadcasting opposes the planned auction of the 3500MHz band to provide a telecom service, saying the plan to sell the band has been rushed and lacks a clear solution to prevent digital TV viewers from being impacted by the auction of the band.

Many satellite TV stations now use the band to broadcast and 60% of Thais view digital TV via a satellite platform.