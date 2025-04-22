Brother targeting 7% growth in sales

Listen to this article

Mr Teerawut says this year Brother will focus on refining its strategies to align with market shifts and technological advancements.

Brother Commercial (Thailand) Limited is focusing more on corporate and government projects, including the medium-sized enterprise segment, aiming to achieve 7% sales growth in the 2025 fiscal year, despite prevailing economic challenges.

The company's fiscal year begins in April.

It is also targeting first-time jobbers and will introduce its own e-commerce website through which it will sell printers and toners at prices equal to those available via its offline retail channel.

"We are ready to adapt to the dynamic situation change in the current economy with our diverse product portfolios. Our Japanese business was established over 100 years ago, which proves our adaptability," said Teerawut Supapunpinyo, managing director of Brother Commercial (Thailand), the local unit of the leading Japanese printing solutions provider.

According to research firm Gartner, overall IT spending in Thailand grew by 5.8% to 1 trillion baht in 2024, underscoring the country's accelerating digital transformation. The overall printer market during the same year grew by 2-3%.

Brother achieved 9% growth last year, recording its highest-ever sales.

Mr Teerawut added that the growth is a testament to the company's ability to expand into new customer segments across all seven product categories: printers, scanners, label printers, embroidery sewing machines, audio equipment under the BMB brand, digital textile printers, and high-resolution ultra violet (UV) inkjet label printers under the Domino brand.

Brother will focus on refining its strategies in 2025 to align with market shifts and technological advancements, with the aim of enhancing competitiveness.

"Our new vision is leading in every business category and emphasises customer success and satisfaction," Mr Teerawut said.

Moreover, the company is also working closely with its headquarters in Japan to forecast production demand for project-based orders in order to reduce inventory and minimise risk in the supply chain from America's tariffs.

"Most of our factories are located in Asia -- in the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan," said Mr Teerawut.

Kittipong Kanokvilairat, the company's general manager of sales and marketing, said that despite the economic challenges, some sectors have still grown.

There are opportunities for its label printer business, particularly with regard to QR wristband printing for patients and food material labels.

Sewing machines can be an opportunity for those who need to have a second job in order to earn extra income.

In the consumer market, the company recently introduced the new Yes Tank series in the Ink Tank printer category to tap the larger number of first-time jobbers.

"Every year, we spend 7-8% of total revenue on marketing campaigns, and we will emphasise integration of our online and offline channels," Mr Teerawut added.

Mr Kittipong said the company wants its retail and consumer segments to contribute 65% of total revenue this year, while the rest would come from government and corporate projects.