Krabi tour operators seek bribe probe

Tourists visit Maya Bay in Krabi. (File photo)

Krabi Tourism Association has urged the relevant authorities to investigate allegations concerning cases allegedly involving park officials collecting bribes from tour companies, as this issue, which has been circulated widely on social media, could harm the province's tourism sector.

The controversy came to light among netizens after Siranudh Bhirombhakdi, a former advisor to the director of the National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, quit his post and publicly criticised certain officials who he alleged had failed to fulfill their responsibilities, pointing out bureaucratic loopholes, such as allowing contracted staff to carry out risky jobs at sea without providing insurance.

It also speculated that the pressure against him derived from disputes with tour companies and foreign tourists who misbehaved or breached the park's rules during their visit.

Among the events appearing on his social media account, foreign tourists were reportedly drinking alcohol and smoking weed on a boat within the national park's boundaries, which is against the law.

The issue of officials facilitating under-the-table deals with tour companies to operate trips for tourists was also raised.

Chaiyaphat Wasoonthara, president of Krabi Tourism Association, said if the bribery issue was proven to be a genuine case, it must be thoroughly investigated and must be transparent and shared with the public.

He said the cash-only payment method adopted by the national park for collecting entrance fees could also be a loophole enabling the payment of bribes as these fees paid by tourists via tour companies could not be tracked.

Typically, tour companies operate one-day boat trips that visit several islands and natural parks, he said.

Regarding the safety concerns about boat tours that lack tour guides, Mr Chaiyaphat said while speedboats mandate hiring tour guides, wooden long-tailed boats typically operated by local fisherman that cater to up to 10-15 tourists are not required to have a tour guide.

He said the captains of most long-tailed boats are locals who have in-depth knowledge about the area, but may not be properly trained as professional guides.

Mr Chaiyaphat said the authorities should offer training or licensing programmes for them to raise the standard of safety in Krabi, he said.

Regarding issues involving some boats penetrating restricted areas and anchoring on coral reefs, Mr Chaiyaphat said the national park is implementing stricter enforcement in order to prohibit such harmful activities.

However, it should invest in equipping more buoys for boats to avoid possible damage to reefs and other natural resources.

"National parks in Krabi have been among the top revenue generators to Thailand for a long time," he said.

Mr Chaiyaphat said the government should also actively crack down on tour companies using nominees and illegal guides in the province, although these issues are not as severe as they are in Phuket.