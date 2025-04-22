Thailand says talks with US over trump tariff plan delayed

US President Donald Trump during a swearing-in ceremony for Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Friday. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Thailand, which is seeking a reprieve from Trump administration’s plan to levy a 36% tariff on its goods, said ministerial level talks previously scheduled for this week have been delayed.

The schedule for talks has been adjusted, and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who’s Thailand’s lead negotiator, will give more details on Tuesday, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said. He didn’t give any reasons for rescheduling the talks originally set for Wednesday.

Mr Pichai also didn’t travel to Seattle last week to meet with American businessmen as previously announced. Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, who is also part of the negotiation team, said the government was hopeful of a “good outcome” whenever the negotiations are held as the two countries have a “good and longstanding” bilateral relations.

Thailand is among the Southeast Asian countries facing the highest import levy rates after its trade surplus with the United States more than doubled to about US$46 billion last year, from about $17 billion at the beginning of Donald Trump’s first term.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s administration has said the higher-than-expected levy on its shipments to the US — Thailand’s largest export market — could shave off at least one percentage point of its growth this year if it’s not negotiated down.

Thailand has offered to step up imports of US commodities like corn, natural gas and ethane, besides reducing import duties and removing non-tariff barriers to secure a deal. It has also pledged stricter inspection of goods shipped to the US to prevent counterfeiting by third countries to dodge the high tariffs facing them.

