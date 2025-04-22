CKPower continues “Hinghoi Project”

CKPower Public Company Limited (SET: CKP), one of the region’s largest producers of electricity from renewables with one of the lowest carbon footprints, is continuing its Hinghoi Project into the 8th consecutive year under the concept “Lighting the Path of Learning toward Sustainability.” This year, the project focused on delivering an energy-efficient library building and promoting knowledge of renewable energy, along with efforts to conserve, protect, and restore natural resources and the environment. The initiative benefited students at the Ban Mae Mu Nai Border Patrol Police Learning Centre under CKPower’s Patronage in Mae Chaem District, Chiang Mai.

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CKPower, stated, Under our 5-year CSR Strategy Framework (2022-2026), we have been actively leveraging our personnel’s expertise — particularly in renewable energy engineering—to support community, social, environmental, and economic development through the Hinghoi Project, which was first launched in 2016. Driven by our commitment to applying renewable energy and engineering know-how, the project—now in its 8th year—continues to enhance access to clean energy in communities and foster a spirit of volunteerism among our employees. Our goal is to empower local communities, especially those near our power plants and in remote areas, by transferring knowledge about the conservation, protection, and restoration of natural resources and the environment. These efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. Thanawat added, For the 8th year of the Hinghoi Project, CKPower has delivered a new energy-efficient library building designed to maximize natural light and ventilation, thereby reducing electricity consumption. With the support of over 250 CKPower Group volunteers, we consolidated efforts to improve the surrounding area, making it more functional and conducive to learning. In addition, we shared knowledge about renewable energy through educational materials and adapted the old library building to be used for lessons specifically designed for 5th and 6th grade students. Since 2018, the Company has constructed school buildings and housing for students and teachers, while consistently monitoring and supporting education through a variety of initiatives.

The accomplishments of the Hinghoi Project over the past eight years include increasing renewable energy access for communities by 100,330 watts, providing renewable energy education to 9,513 teacher leaders and youths, and educating 4,377 individuals on the conservation of natural resources and the environment. These achievements have been made possible through the CSR Strategy Framework (2022-2026), which integrates social, environmental, and economic dimensions: 1) Hinghoi: Renewable Electricity for Better Quality of Life which focuses on improving access to renewable energy and clean energy knowledge for communities and society 2) Hinghoi: Preserving and Restoring Natural Resources which aims to raise awareness and expand conservation areas for forest protection and ecological restoration; 3) Hinghoi: Co-creating Innovations to Enhance Opportunities for Communities which focuses on fostering innovation for career development through the One Power Plant One Product (OPOP) initiative, emphasizing economic development, job creation, and value addition to local products in communities surrounding the power plants.

CKPower will continue the Hinghoi Project in accordance with the CSR Strategy Framework, striving to achieve our 2026 goals through collaboration with our employees at all levels, communities, and network partners in both Thailand and the Lao PDR. We will focus our efforts on improving access to renewable energy and establishing a renewable energy fund to enable collaborative, long-term stewardship. At the same time, we aim to strengthen our network of teachers and youth leaders in renewable energy, enhancing quality of life and creating widespread, positive impact, concluded Mr. Thanawat.