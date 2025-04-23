Stores urged to keep pork prices stable

Listen to this article

Pork pieces are for sale in ice trays. Mr Wittayakorn says the DIT is committed to ensuring there is ample pork available for consumption.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is encouraging retail and wholesale stores to keep pork prices stable, despite recent increases driven by a decline in supply.

Wittayakorn Maneenetr, director-general of the DIT, said consultations with the Department of Livestock Development and the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand revealed reduced availability of pigs in the market.

Roughly 60,000 pigs are being supplied each day, which is adequate for domestic consumption.

He said the supply issues stem from extreme heat since late March, which has hindered pig growth and decreased their average weight before they reach slaughterhouses.

Farmers also face rising production costs, particularly for electricity and water needed to maintain appropriate temperatures on farms and mitigate heat-related challenges, said Mr Wittayakorn.

Farm-gate prices for live pigs are holding steady at 88 baht per kilogramme, and are expected to remain stable in the near term, he said.

Prices could decrease at the onset of the rainy season when conditions become more favourable for pig farming, aligning with the production cycle.

Mr Wittayakorn said the DIT has held discussions with both wholesale and retail stores, urging them to maintain current retail pork prices.

Stores must notify the DIT and provide detailed reasons if they intend to raise prices. In response, the department will hold discussions with large producers to manage costs effectively, aiming to mitigate any potential impact on consumers.

"The DIT is committed to ensuring there is enough pork available for consumption. If a store wishes to raise its prices, we will evaluate their reasons. Additionally, we instruct provincial commerce offices to keep an eye on pricing in traditional markets," he said.

To assist consumers, the department has been offering pork at below market prices at Blue Flag events in Bangkok and other provinces.

He said the department has closely monitored both pig and pork prices, urging anyone who encounters unfair pricing to report it via hotline 1569.