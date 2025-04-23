Nestlé vows no quit in legal spat

Listen to this article

Nestlé says any disruptions to Nescafé's business in Thailand would have significant impacts on stakeholders throughout the supply chain. Somhatai Mosika

Nestlé insists it will fight to the end in a heated legal battle with the Mahagitsiri family, eventually stepping up to establish its own coffee production facility in Thailand, says a high-ranking source from the food and beverage conglomerate.

"We are committed to investing in Thailand and have plans to set up our coffee production here. More information will be shared soon," said the source.

Recently Nestlé temporarily halted its distribution in Thailand for a week after the Min Buri Civil Court issued an emergency injunction on April 3 that prevented the company from manufacturing, outsourcing, distributing or importing instant coffee products under the Nescafé brand.

However, following a ruling from the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court affirming Nestlé's exclusive rights to the Nescafé trademark in Thailand, the firm resumed its operations in the country.

Nescafé now distributes both locally produced and imported products, including imports from Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.

While the company did not disclose the names of locally outsourced producers, a market survey by the Bangkok Post identified Nescafé products made in Thailand are produced by Benjaphanpong, Toyo Seikan (Thailand) and Quality Coffee Products Ltd (QCP).

Production at QCP halted since the termination of the QCP joint venture agreement and the associated Nescafé licensing agreement on Dec 31, 2024.

On March 14, 2025, Nestlé filed for liquidation of QCP with the Bangkok South Civil Court, and the court is still reviewing the case.

The Nestlé source said the company has adhered to all regulations regarding the contract termination and court orders.

"We will fight to the end," she said, referencing the legal dispute with the Mahagitsiri family, who are shareholders of the joint venture QCP.

The source said any disruptions to Nescafé's business in Thailand would have significant impacts on stakeholders throughout the supply chain.

Regarding the legal proceedings, the Min Buri Civil Court has scheduled June 20 for a hearing to clarify its jurisdiction and Nestlé's request to revoke the injunction.

According to the Office of Agricultural Economics, Thailand's robusta coffee production declined from more than 17,000 tonnes in 2015 to roughly 5,900 tonnes in 2024, with more than 50% of that production being supplied to Nescafé.

NielsenIQ reported the total value of Thailand's instant coffee market, including pure soluble coffee and 3-in-1 mixes, was estimated at 23 billion baht from April 2024 to March 2025.

Nescafé holds the largest market share in the 3-in-1 mix segment, said Nestlé.