To ride out volatility, ASPS urges diversification

Amid rising volatility in the global market, Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) is advising investors to diversify their portfolios internationally this quarter, focusing on fundamentally strong global equities in domestic-oriented, defensive, and high-dividend sectors to help mitigate risks.

The Thai stock market is expected to remain sluggish as the US has delayed the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by 90 days.

While Thailand's first-quarter GDP is expected to grow by 3% and listed companies are still reporting solid earnings, the outlook for the second half remains uncertain due to potential ripple effects from rising US tariffs.

Thammarat Kittisiripat, head of global equity strategy at ASPS, said the US-China trade war has escalated to unprecedented levels, with both countries imposing aggressive tariff hikes.

The economic impact is expected to continue for the first 1-2 years of the second Donald Trump administration, increasing the risk of a US recession and prompting downward revisions in global economic forecasts.

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to cut interest rates more than twice this year, in contrast to its previously hawkish stance, he said.

"The 90-day delay in retaliatory tariffs provides some breathing room, particularly for US trade partners other than China," said Mr Thammarat.

"However, we remain cautious as additional tariffs could still be imposed, especially on key industries such as pharmaceuticals and semiconductors."

Given the trade tensions and potential spread of the US-China conflict beyond tariffs, ASPS recommends investors focus on equities that are fundamentally strong, domestic demand-driven, defensive in nature, and dividend-oriented.

This strategy is meant to reduce exposure to external shocks and mitigate portfolio volatility, as other key risks include soaring US public debt, possible US tax reforms, ongoing de-dollarisation trends, and a global economic slowdown, noted the brokerage.

Therdsak Thaveeteeratham, executive vice-president at ASPS, said global politics under Trump could pressure international trade, leading to further tariffs starting from the second quarter, possibly dragging global GDP growth to less than 3%.

However, the 90-day delay on tariff implementation for most nations may temporarily support short-term capital flows into equities, he said.

The brokerage expects Thai GDP growth to dip below 2% this year, pressured by increased global trade competition, sluggish exports and weaker foreign direct investment.

Mr Therdsak said both fiscal and monetary policy easing will be needed.

The Thai government may raise its fiscal discipline ceiling, currently 70% of GDP, and the Bank of Thailand is likely to cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.75% at its next meeting at the end of this month, he said.

"We expect the Thai stock market to remain sluggish in the second quarter due to lingering tariff uncertainties," said Mr Therdsak.

"However, positive first-quarter GDP of around 3% and better corporate earnings than expected may help cushion the downside."