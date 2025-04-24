IEAT to prep 'service industrial estate'

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) is conducting a feasibility study on a plan to establish a "service industrial estate" in Chon Buri to serve the government's plan to develop an entertainment complex.

"We are following the government's policy to prepare an area for an entertainment complex in the Eastern Economic Corridor," said Sumet Thangprasert, acting governor of the IEAT.

The service industrial estate would span 2,000 rai of land, comprising a hotel, spa services, a mall, amusement park and a residential area.

The proposed estate would be located in a new economic zone, he said.

"It would be a new place where families can spend time and do activities together," said Mr Sumet.

"The service industrial estate will stimulate consumer spending, helping contribute to economic development."

If the government decides to use the IEAT's land for its entertainment complex in a new economic zone, the new estate will be developed under the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand Act, he said.

A special committee tasked with overseeing the entertainment complex was announced recently, with the complex likely located in a tourist destination such as Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai or Phuket.

The IEAT's work on a service industrial estate is expected to help the authority lift investment in Thailand.

The government set a target for investment value in the country to make up 27% of GDP by 2026, according to media reports.

The IEAT is prepared to sell 23,662.45 rai of land to prospective foreign investors, especially those wanting to expand their businesses or relocate their production facilities to Thailand to avoid the impact of the trade war, said Mr Sumet.

The authority also announced the completion of construction late last year of Smart Park Industrial Estate, which spans 1,383 rai of land in Map Ta Phut in Rayong, prepared to serve investment in targeted industries.