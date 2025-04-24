Govt wants South Korea help for hub

Listen to this article

Julapun: Invites Seoul to invest

Seoul: Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat has invited South Korean investors to invest in the Thai government's sustainable finance initiatives.

"I would like to invite South Korean investors to invest in the financial sector in Thailand through the Thai government's newly unveiled initiatives called the Thailand Financial Hub initiatives," Mr Julapun said in his opening remarks.

He said these initiatives, which were recently approved by the Thai cabinet, aim to establish Thailand as a leading financial centre in Asia.

Mr Julapun was speaking at Lotte Hotel Seoul during the 2025 Ignite Thailand–Korea Business Forum, held to promote business relations between Thailand and South Korea.

The two-day forum, which ended on Wednesday, was co-hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy in South Korea, The Korea Herald, the Thailand Industrial Estate Authority, the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Asean-Korea Centre, and the Korean-Thai Chamber of Commerce. Mr Julapun said the initiatives are built on four foundations.

These include a commitment to providing transparent and globally competitive incentives, such as a clear tax framework, a streamlined company registration process, and an expedited pathway for foreign professionals and investors.

Another key area is the establishment of world-class regulatory standards, spearheaded by the Supervisory and Promotion of Financial Hub Business.

He also highlighted the prioritisation of human capital development, aimed at helping the workforce achieve technological expertise, digital proficiency, and cross-cultural competence.

Lastly, the initiatives include a clear strategy for market participation, focusing on cross-border regional financial transactions while encouraging partnerships between international financial players and domestic firms where mutually beneficial.

He added that he would like to encourage South Korean financial institutions, investors, and businesses to invest in these initiatives and in Thailand's financial sector.

He said Thailand's strategic location offers South Korean investors an efficient gateway to the emerging Southeast Asian market, while providing cost-effective solutions that complement -- rather than compete with -- established financial hubs like Seoul.

"It will create targeted opportunities for Korean businesses, offering a reliable gateway to Southeast Asia's vibrant economies, supported by favourable incentives and adaptable solutions," he told the forum.

Furthermore, Thailand is strongly committed to sustainable finance and responsible digital innovation, especially in this time of climate urgency.

The country also offers regulatory clarity around digital assets, blockchain, and fintech -- paving the way for revolutionary financial services while upholding international standards. Such collaboration would significantly upskill Thai professionals, Mr Julapun said.