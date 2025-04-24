StarDream gives nation home port status

The 'Star Voyager' prepares to dock at Laem Chabang on Tuesday.

Asian cruise line operator StarDream Cruises is banking on Thailand as a luxury cruise hub driven by local and inbound demand, remaining optimistic about tourism growth, particularly in the mid- to upper-tier segments, which have been unaffected by the ongoing global economic challenges.

Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, said Thailand remains a top destination in Asia among foreign tourists, while hosting a large local population.

The company has three cruise ships in its fleet, including the Star Voyager that recently underwent a US$50-million (1.6-billion-baht) refurbishment. The ship docked at Laem Chabang on Tuesday, bringing visitors into the country from China, Singapore and Malaysia.

A cruise departed Laem Chabang on April 22 and another one is scheduled to depart on May 7 bound for Koh Samui, continuing on to Singapore before returning to Laem Chabang on April 27 and May 12, respectively.

Mr Goh said the company chose Thailand as its home port, even though other cruise lines do not have a home port in the country.

Star Voyager is able to carry roughly 2,000 passengers and is focused on serving Thailand and routes within Southeast Asia. The company is aiming for around 40-50% of passengers to be locals, while the remainder will come from other Asian countries where StarDream has representatives and offices, namely China, India, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

After enjoying their cruise, foreign passengers could travel in Thailand, he said.

The company's two other cruise ships serve other routes: Star Navigator serves Taiwan and Japan, while Genting Dream, which can carry up to 4,500 passengers, mostly serves Singapore and Malaysia.

Mr Goh said the company is optimistic about the outlook for cruises, as this type of excursion offers various activities that can cater to different generations in a single location, bringing families together.

He said the company's cruise trips also attract the Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) segment, as the largest vessel can cater to up to 2,500 business travellers.

Despite heightened global economic concern following the US's imposition of tariffs, Mr Goh said the good thing about the cruise business is that it focuses on the middle and upper income segments.

Pattaraanong Na Chiangmai, deputy governor for international marketing in Asia and South Pacific at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said the cruise segment added more travel channels to Thailand, in addition to air travel, which is currently congested.

She said cruise ship passengers are mostly big spenders, whose activities could help spur the local economy.

According to the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center, Thailand last year welcomed over 162 cruise trips with over 379,036 passengers and 163,331 crews, generating revenue of over 1.89 billion baht.

Singapore was the leading market last year with 82,467 cruise ship passengers, representing 21.8% of the total, followed by the UK, accounting for 14.6% of the total, and Malaysia with 11.7% of the total.