Thai lottery seen as model for developing countries

The World Bank plans to study Thailand's retirement lottery scheme with a goal of introducing it in other developing countries with low retirement savings.

Speaking during the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held in Washington, DC, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said he held bilateral discussions with Mamta Murthi, vice-president of the World Bank, and other bank executives.

The discussions focused on welfare system reforms to accommodate ageing societies, which are expected to form part of the Flagship Report for Thailand as the host of the 2026 World Bank-IMF meetings in Bangkok.

During the discussions, the minister said both parties addressed the demographic structures of developing countries. The World Bank made a preliminary assessment that Thailand is an ageing society, accelerating at a rate faster than the global average and having average fiscal space to address this issue, indicating Thailand retains sufficient fiscal capacity to support an ageing population.

The World Bank evaluated Thailand's tools for addressing ageing-related challenges, including the Social Security Fund, Government Pension Fund, Provident Fund, and National Savings Fund (NSF).

Among these, special attention was given to the NSF Lottery Scheme, commonly referred to as the "retirement lottery".

The World Bank has praised this initiative, describing it as an impressive innovation that creatively turns people's lifestyle habits into a motivated savings system.

The bank also expressed interest in studying this model in-depth in collaboration with Thailand, aiming to adapt it for other developing countries that have low retirement savings.

Mr Paopoom said the model not only creates a savings system motivated by incentives, but also requires a relatively modest budget -- around 750 million baht per year -- yet it can stimulate up to 13 billion baht in annual savings.

The lottery also helps redirect money from risk-taking into the formal financial system, transforming it into people's savings in the country.

The retirement lottery is a digital scratch-off ticket priced at 50 baht, available to all Thais aged 15 and older, with a purchase limit of 3,000 baht per month.

Tickets can be purchased daily, with draws held every Friday. Winners receive their prize money instantly via PromptPay.

The entire amount spent on purchasing lottery tickets is recorded as savings, regardless of whether the individual wins a prize.

First prize is 1 million baht (five awards), while there are 10,000 awards of 1,000 baht and one special jackpot prize if available. All money used to purchase the lottery tickets is recorded as savings for the buyer.

When savers reach age 60, they receive the entirety of their spending on the lottery tickets throughout their life, plus investment returns.

The project already passed its first reading in the House of Representatives, with a 31-member committee appointed to review it further.

The second and third readings will proceed once the parliamentary session resumes, he said.