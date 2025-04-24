Ministry beefs up anti-online scam centre

Listen to this article

DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry plans to upgrade the Anti-Online Scam Operation Center to be a new department under the ministry.

The move expands the centre's accountability, in line with the new emergency decree on measures for the prevention and suppression of technology crimes, which took effect on April 13 this year.

"The centre should be upgraded to become a department, giving it a greater role and accountability in dealing with increasingly sophisticated online scams in the future," said DES Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong.

The centre is known for its 1441 one-stop hotline service. The hotline was established by the ministry as part of its efforts to combat online fraud.

The centre also has its own war room to urgently handle public cases, with the aim of freezing suspicious bank accounts within one hour of an alleged victim reporting such a case.

The centre's current roles include accelerating the follow-up process with regard to compensation for victims and increasing the efficiency of the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators, as well as supporting further investigations concerning such cases.

From Nov 1, 2023 to April 18 this year, the centre suspended 607,838 bank accounts, or 1,233 accounts a day.

Mr Prasert said he is working with relevant agencies, including the Bank of Thailand, financial institutions, mobile service providers, and digital platforms, to set related standards such as the requirements for opening a new bank account.

The new emergency decree strictly covers the opening of bank accounts by both legal entities and individuals.

The decree also authorises the Anti-Money Laundering Office to make a decision when it comes to returning stolen funds to victims. Previously the victims had to seek reimbursement through the courts.

The highlight of the amended decree is the requirement that financial institutions and telecom operators share greater accountability for victims of losses caused by scams.

The law also requires the establishment of an operation centre for the prevention and suppression of technology crimes. The centre would come under the office of the ministry's permanent secretary.