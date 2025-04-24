LG pioneers subscription-based home appliances in Thailand

Listen to this article

Mr Sunghan Jung, president of LG Electronics (Thailand).

LG Thailand has unveiled its innovative subscription-based service LG Subscribe, shifting how Thai consumers access premium home appliances.

As the first company to introduce this model, LG is reshaping the traditional ownership paradigm, while staying true to its "Life's Good" philosophy.

"Our commitment is to bring 'Life's Good' to consumers by leveraging our expertise in technologies and innovations. LG Subscribe represents an evolution in meeting modern consumers' needs for convenience, flexibility, and peace of mind," said Sunghan Jung, president of LG Electronics (Thailand).

Thailand is the fourth market where LG has launched this scheme, following South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan.

REDEFINING APPLIANCE ACCESS

The service offers an impressive range of 14 product categories, featuring over 70 models from water purifiers to premium televisions.

What sets LG Subscribe apart is its comprehensive approach: subscribers receive regular maintenance from LG Care Service Experts, full warranty coverage throughout the contract period, and flexible monthly payment plans starting from 399 baht.

Since its launch in Thailand in October 2024, the service has seen remarkable success, particularly with washing machines, air conditioners, and water purifier, leading consumer preferences.

This diverse adoption pattern demonstrates the market's readiness for subscription-based large appliances, breaking away from traditional small appliance-focused subscription models.

MEETING MODERN NEEDS

LG Subscribe primarily targets urban professionals and young families, particularly appealing to young married couples setting up new homes and Gen Z consumers starting their independent lives. The service has resonated strongly with these demographics, who value both affordability and hassle-free living solutions.

Mr Jung said the programme can ease the financial burden on customers by eliminating the need for multiple one-time purchases.

Moreover, as the Thai economy is recovering, LG Subscribe offers an alternative option for Thais looking to obtain new home appliances, said Mr Jung.

This program complements LG's ongoing services throughout the contract period starting from 5-7 years, ensuring the longevity of the products.

"LG Subscribe will bring peace of mind to customers," Mr Jung said.

AMBITIOUS GROWTH

Looking ahead, LG Thailand has set ambitious goals for its subscription business, targeting annual sales of US$100 million within three years of launch.

In a significant scaling up of operations, the company plans to expand its LG Subscribe store network from the current 25 locations to 150 stores nationwide by year-end, with a goal of reaching 40,000 subscribers.

"Our expansion strategy is designed to make LG Subscribe accessible to Thai consumers across the country, bringing premium home appliances and professional services closer to their homes," Mr Jung said.

These strategically located stores serve a dual purpose: they function as interactive experience centres where customers can explore the subscription programme and test LG products firsthand, while also operating as service hubs where LG Care Service professionals can provide support to subscribers.

This extensive network expansion demonstrates LG's commitment to ensuring that by the end of this year, consumers in every region of Thailand will have convenient access to LG Subscribe's innovative offering.

A TECH-FORWARD FUTURE

As we move through 2025, LG anticipates that middle to upper-class consumers will increasingly prioritise convenience and energy efficiency, with AI technology playing a crucial role. LG's Affectionate Intelligence technology, which adapts to user behaviour, positions the company to meet these evolving consumer needs effectively.

"Through LG Subscribe, we're not just offering products; we're providing a complete solution that aligns with modern lifestyles. This service represents our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions in the Thai market. LG Subscribe is anticipated to be the new growth engine for LG Thailand," said Mr Jung.

With its pioneering approach and strong market response, LG Subscribe appears well-positioned to lead Thailand's transition towards more flexible and convenient home appliance solutions, setting new standards for consumer experience in the process.