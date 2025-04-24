Thai trade representative, Asean secretary-general meet to boost intra-Asean trade amid tariff wars

A meeting between the Thai Trade Representative and the Asean secretary-general at the Asean Headquarters/Asean Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. (Photos supplied)

Umesh Pandey, Thailand's Trade Representative (TTR), met with Asean secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn to discuss boosting intra-Asean trade amid ongoing tariff wars.

During the meeting at the Asean Headquarters/Asean Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, Kao and Umesh stressed the need for the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc to support an open and inclusive multilateral trading system.

Both agreed on the goal to raise intra-Asean trade from 21.5% to 35% to maintain economic momentum despite potential disruptions from tariffs.

To achieve this, they plan to accelerate negotiations for bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs). The discussions included reducing non-tariff barriers (NTBs), enhancing existing FTAs and exploring new markets such as the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Kao and Umesh also addressed the importance of expanding dialogue partners and advancing initiatives like the Asean Power Grid (APG).

They discussed trade negotiations with the United States, highlighting the significance of Asean's relationship with the US and the impact of individual country concessions on broader FTAs.

Both officials affirmed Asean's commitment to active engagement across the three community pillars: the political-security community, the economic community and the socio-cultural community.