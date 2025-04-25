Firms prep 37 Thai ESGX funds for May 2 launch

The Thai ESGX scheme is expected to lure many transfers of LTF units.

Nineteen asset management firms have confirmed the launch of 37 Thai ESG Extra (ESGX) funds on May 2, with the new funds accepting transfers from long-term equity funds (LTFs) during May and June, says the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The SEC is reviewing the requests to establish all 37 Thai ESGX mutual funds. Investors can check LTF-related information through the FundConnext system from the beginning of May.

FundConnext is a centralised platform for transmitting mutual fund trading and settlement data. Operated by the Digital Access Platform, a subsidiary of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, FundConnext provides a standardised infrastructure for access to mutual funds.

SEC secretary-general Pornanong Budsaratragoon said Thai ESGX funds will accept both LTF unit transfers and new investments. Transfers can begin once the new funds have been officially registered.

Investors can refer to the fund's prospectus or consult the asset management firm handling their LTFs for further information.

To facilitate investors, FundConnext allows users to verify their LTF unit transfers, efficiently reviewing all mutual funds with tax benefits.

Thai ESGX funds must invest primarily in assets with strong environmental or sustainability attributes issued by the Thai government or companies established under Thai law.

On average, no less than 80% of a fund's net asset value (NAV) must be invested in such assets every fiscal year, or no less than 65% of the NAV must be invested in sustainability-themed stocks annually.

There are two tiers of tax benefits under the Thai ESGX scheme. For general investors, the new funds are available for purchase from May 2 to June 30, 2025, and investors can claim a tax deduction of up to 30% of assessable income, capped at 300,000 baht, with a minimum holding period of five years.

For investors holding LTF units as of March 11, 2025 who declare their intention to fully transfer all LTF units from a fund or asset management company to a Thai ESGX fund in May or June, they can receive a maximum tax deduction of 500,000 baht for the tax years 2025-2029, with up to 300,000 baht deducted this year and the remaining balance distributed equally from 2026-2029.

Analysts estimate investors who maximise both benefits could receive up to 600,000 baht in tax deductions in 2025.

"The SEC is confident Thai ESGX will help encourage businesses to adopt sustainable practices, supporting the country's long-term sustainability goals, and incentivising long-term investment in the capital market," said Ms Pornanong.

"Investors can explore Thai ESGX options that align with their financial objectives."

Chavinda Hanratanakool, chairwoman of the Association of Investment Management Companies, said she expects Thai ESGX funds to attract investment of 20-30 billion baht between May and June this year.

She said LTF transfers will account for no less than 50% of their current value, a minimum of 80 billion baht.